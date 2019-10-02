KINGSTOWN - Christiane Amanpour became known across the world for her reporting on the Gulf and Bosnian Wars, bringing the horrors and atrocities of conflict into peoples' living rooms.
The Bosnian War was the first time journalists had been targets in conflict, Amanpour said, but now, the biggest threat journalists are under comes from the President of the United States.
All journalists should be able to report freely "without fear or favor" said Amanpour, and "all our nations are poorer without a strong press."
