SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office has determined that the South Kingstown School Committee did not violate the Open Meetings Act, contrary to two separate complaints filed against them.
Both decisions were officially released on Tuesday, though the complaints date back to November of last year and this past April.
The most recent complaint, filed by community member Roland Benjamin, stated that the committee violated the Open Meeting Act when communicating with one another verbally and electronically at its April 9 meeting, outside of the public purview.
“Specifically, the Complainant alleges that School Committee Chairperson Stephanie Canter and School Committee Vice Chairperson Sarah Markey were communicating with each other via text message, other electronic devices, and nonverbal communication during a portion of the meeting,” Attorney General Peter F. Neronha wrote in his decision. “The Complainant alleges that Vice Chairperson Markey appeared to be texting Chairperson Canter who was ‘simultaneously acknowledging things on her screen at the table in what appears to be non-verbal communications.’”
The complaint also alleged that during recess, Canter left the room with committee members Emily Cummiskey and Michelle Brousseau. Although the complaint acknowledged that “some of this might be innocent banter,” Benjamin stated that “one is left with the impression that while there is a meeting held in public, another set of deliberations is being held that the public is unable to witness.”
Within Canter’s affidavit she stated that “at no time during the April 9, 2019 meeting did I text with Vice Chairperson Markey about any item(s) on the agenda,” and nor did she “confer with any other school committee member regarding an issue on the agenda,” when she left the room during recess.
Markey also stated that within her affidavit she did not text or communicate with Canter about any items on the agenda that evening. She did acknowledge speaking with committee member Alycia Collins but stated that nothing on the agenda was discussed.
Benjamin maintained that from the audience’s perspective, the events of the evening gave “‘the appearance of circumventing the spirit [of the] Open Meeting laws,’” according to Neronha’s decision.
Canter said the committee was glad the Attorney General’s decision found no violation on their part “because no business was done over text or other improper means of communication, including nonverbal.”
“As chair, in order to ensure transparency and trust, I have in the past requested that all School Committee members refrain from using cell phones during meetings,” Canter said via email correspondence on Wednesday morning.
Within her affidavit, though, she did state that she has utilized her mobile device to “time public comment and to text legal counsel regarding legal advice.”
The other complaint made against the committee was filed on Nov. 29 by community member Nicole Mulanaphy, who stated that it was evident that five committee members were already aware of what a specific but vaguely worded agenda item “was and what outcome they wanted.”
The agenda item in question during the Nov. 27 meeting was “Discussion and Act on the Appointment of Legal Counsel to the School Committee.” Discussion that evening centered around “terminating the legal counsel of Sara Rapport and the firm of Whelan, Corrente, Flanders, Kinder and Siket” and only having the district be represented by one legal firm, Henneous, Carroll, and Lombardo, according to official meeting minutes.
Collins, who was one of the five members Mulanaphy claimed to be part of a quorum outside of the public meeting, had made the motion to terminate Whelan, Corrente, Flanders, Kinder and Siket and the motion to work with Henneous, Carroll and Lombardo. The other members of the alleged quorum, Canter, Markey, Cummiskey and Jacy Northup, made comments on the matter but were also part of the unanimous vote to table the discussion and possible action until the next meeting.
Multiple community members had made comments on the motion, some stating that they appreciated the new committee’s efforts to be mindful of expenses and wanting to only pay one legal counsel to represent the district, but many stressed that the decision did not need to be rushed that night.
Each of the accused committee members’ affidavits stated that they did not meet or discuss school committee business outside of the public purview.
Mulanaphy did submit a rebuttal, however, stating that she believes members met before the election to derive “a plan of action on how to proceed when elected on specific topics such as the legal counsel agenda item.” Her rebuttal also introduced a new accusation that it was “evident” a rolling or walking quorum occurred sometime between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30; the Attorney General’s report concluded that “the evidence fails to establish that a quorum of School Committee members or members-elect collectively discussed any matter within their supervision, jurisdiction, control, or advisory power outside of the public purview.”
“It is also notable that the Complainant did not raise any specific allegations about members engaging in discussions outside the public purview, but instead only asserted her general belief that such discussions occurred at some point in time prior to the November 27, 2018 meeting based on what she witnessed during the meeting,” Neronha wrote.
