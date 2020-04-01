The University of Rhode Island, in addition to the Community College of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College, have seen parts of their campuses transformed into COVID-19 testing sites this week.
The sites opened Tuesday and have been up and running, helping hundreds of people a day.
Members of the Rhode Island National Guard are suited up to administer tests by appointment only.
