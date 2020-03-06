The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) yesterday filed a complaint with the Attorney General against the Narragansett Police Department alleging the department refused to release copies of its final investigations of complaints of police misconduct after a citizen submitted an . The ACLU announced the filing on its website yesterday.
“The Town of Narragansett Police Department’s position that the internal affairs reports requested by [a citizen] are not public documents is unsupported by any statutory or legal authority. Rhode Island law is clear that internal affairs reports—whatever their source—are public records and must be disclosed pursuant to an appropriate request, although personally identifiable information may be redacted from them,” the complaint reads.
Filed by an ACLU attorney on behalf of Dimitri Lyssikatos, a member of the Rhode Island Accountability Project, the complaint also takes aim at 2017 APRA advisory opinion by the Attorney General’s office, Piskunov v. Town of Narragansett, which made a distinction between citizen-generated and internally-initiated complaints of misconduct.
“The Town of Narragansett’s response to the APRA [Access to Public Records Act] request in this case ignores Rhode Island law and is a flagrant breach of both the letter and spirit of the APRA,” said James Cullen, ACLU cooperating attorney. “Unfortunately, this is all too common in our state. Hopefully the Attorney General can help restore the APRA and reinforce the idea that disclosure of public records should be the norm, not the exception.”
This is a developing story.
For more on this story, see next week’s Narragansett Times.
