NARRAGANSETT – On Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island (ACLU) filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office alleging that the Narragansett Police Department (NPD) hid records of final investigations into complaints of police misconduct. The complaint stems from a September open records request seeking all final investigations into police misconduct since January of 2015 that was subsequently denied by the department on grounds of confidentiality, with NPD stating the documents were not public.
“The Town of Narragansett Police Department’s response is a flagrant breach of Rhode Island’s Access to Public Records Act,” said the ACLU in its complaint, which was filed by ACLU cooperating attorney James D. Cullen. “The Town of Narragansett Police Department’s position that the internal affairs reports requested are not public documents is unsupported by any statutory or legal authority. Rhode Island law is clear that internal affairs reports—whatever their source—are public records and must be disclosed pursuant to an appropriate request, although personally identifiable information may be redacted from them.”
On Sept. 7, Dimitri Lyssikatos, a member of the Rhode Island Accountability Project, an advocacy group working to increase accountability and transparency in government, filed the Access to Public Records Act (APRA) request with the department, seeking all “final reports of investigations into police misconduct, whether initiated internally or by members of the public completed between Jan. 15, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2018.” NPD’s Lieutenant Robert Barber responded to the request on Oct. 2, after the department stated it needed additional time to complete the request.
“Pursuant to the APRA, the records your organization has requested are exempt from public disclosure pursuant to [Rhode Island General Laws],” wrote Barber. “This section of APRA excludes the following documents from the general requirement of disclosure: ‘Personnel and other personal individually identifiable records otherwise deemed confidential by federal or state law or regulation, or the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.’”
“All records maintained or kept on file by any public body, whether or not those records are required by any law or by any rule or regulation, shall be public records and every person or entity shall have the right to inspect and/or copy those records,” reads Rhode Island General Laws Section 38-2-3(a), which was reiterated in the ACLU’s complaint. “In this case, the Internal Affairs reports requested qualify as a record maintained by a ‘public body’ and are therefore public.”
The complaint also takes aim at a 2017 APRA advisory decision by the AG’s office, Piskunov V. Town of Narragansett, which made a distinction between citizen-generated and internally-initiated complaints of misconduct.
“Besides Narragansett, the ACLU is presently in court challenging the only other known police department – Pawtucket – that relies on Piskunov to keep these records of misconduct secret. However, even Pawtucket has made public its citizen-generated complaint reports, which Narragansett refused to do.”
In a statement, NPD Chief Sean Corrigan said he could not comment on a complaint that had yet to be heard by the Attorney General’s office and linked to an ACLU press release detailing the Piskunov v. Town of Narragansett ruling before detailing recent efforts made by the department in the name of transparency.
“I would like to point out that the Narragansett Police Department does strive for transparency,” he said. “Every year since I became Chief we have published an annual Complaint Report. The report includes formal complaints where the complainant submitted a signed complaint form and cooperated with the investigation. It includes informal complaints where information was provided to the department but cooperation was limited and no signed complaint form was submitted. Finally, it includes internal complaints initiated by officers or ranking members of the department. These reports include demographic data on the complainant, the nature of the complaint and the disposition.”
The referenced reports are available at the following link: narragansettri.gov/563/Complaint-Annual-Report
The ACLU complaint is on file with the Attorney General’s Office and will likely be investigated in the near future.
