SAUNDERSTOWN – One local group is now asking for help to give the public 24/7 access into the everyday lives of a local bird species. The Narrow River Preservation Association is currently seeking donations to install a live webcam at its platform along the river, where osprey, or diurnal, fish-eating birds also known as “sea hawks,” have made their nest. According to the nonprofit organization, the webcam would run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, be available for all to view via NRPA’s website for free and, most importantly, would not disturb the birds or disrupt their habitat.
“We are currently seeking funds to install a live webcam so we can all watch the osprey as they build their nest, lay eggs, hatch eggs and fledge their young,” said Alison Kates, NRPA Program Coordinator. “Importantly, it will not disturb the birds. The webcam will be a big part of our Osprey Education Program, and can be viewed for free by anyone with a cell phone or computer.”
In March, NRPA, along with Narrow River Land Trust, installed a platform along Narrow River, specifically located at Narrow River Land Trust’s Garrison House Acres property in South Kingstown, for the purpose of providing a home and nesting place for the local bird species. Soon after, the group’s hopes were realized as a pair of young osprey came to the platform and began constructing a nest. The platform is visible from the trail at Garrison House Acres, as well as from Middlebridge Bridge, Narrow River Kayaks (across the river) and from boats, kayaks and paddleboards on the Narrow River.
Osprey, or Pandion haliaetus, are one of the most widespread birds of prey and can be found on any continent besides Antarctica, according to NRPA’s website, specifically its osprey section, which serves as an educational resource on the bird species.
“The osprey is unique among North American raptors for its nearly exclusive diet of live fish and ability to dive into the water to catch them from the water by using their long, hooked talons,” NRPA’s website reads. “The osprey exhibits several additional adaptations to hunting and eating fish, including dense, oily plumage designed to shed water, oversized feet with barbed pads on the soles, a reversible outer toe that helps with carrying fish through the air, and nostrils that close and eyes that see underwater.”
Educating the public, especially the youth, about the birds has been a focus of NRPA since 2014. That year, the organization started teaching local fourth-grade students about osprey and their particular annual migration habits to the Amazon Rain Forest from New England. Then, in 2017, NRPA procured its own osprey mount (a deceased, stuffed osprey) for the public to view up close. Last year, the organization conducted osprey presentations for more than 325 students in four local schools, as well as expanding outreach to two groups of senior citizens.
“When teaching about osprey, we incorporate concepts of ecology, preservation, stewardship and conservation,” said Kates.
Now, NRPA is hoping to take its osprey education program further with the installation of the webcam.
“The live video stream will offer a tremendous resource for both teachers and students to follow the osprey’s summer life cycle and daily interactions with the environment,” said Kates. “Throughout the year, the webcam will capture a compelling and ever-changing view of the Narrow River landscape. The live webcam would be free of charge to anyone who wishes to watch the birds and views of the river.”
NRPA estimates it needs about $6,000 to get the project started, which would cover the costs of hardware needed (camera, cords, solar panels, batteries, etc.), one year of internet service and one year of the webcam hosting service. Donations accumulating to $10,000 or more would allow NRPA to install the webcam and perform a full website upgrade for easier, more streamlined osprey nest remote viewing.
Those interested in donating toward the webcam may do so at narrowriver.org/osprey-webcam-campaign/.
“Thank you for considering a donation to our effort,” said Kates. “We believe that environmental education is critical to public engagement in and protection of the environment.”
Narrow River Preservation Association and Narrow River Land Trust are 501 (c) 3 certified non-profit organizations based in Saunderstown, RI. NRPA was founded in 1970 and NRLT was created in 1983.
