WAKEFIELD – It wasn’t the birthday they planned, but it won’t be one Nancy Bessette soon forgets.
Since she couldn’t be crowded around a table with her loved ones this year, friends and family were determined to help Bessette celebrate in a memorable way – and memorable it was.
A procession of cars drove down Oak Street on Wednesday evening, beeping their horns, waving hand-made signs and blasting party music. The loud commotion was enough to draw Bessette out onto her front stoop, where she realized that carloads of her family members had orchestrated a way to celebrate her 90th birthday.
