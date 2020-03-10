A beautiful end to a beautiful day! A rainbow appeared near Scarborough State Beach just before 6 p.m. this evening.
featured
A beautiful end to a beautiful day!
Gabrielle Falletta
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Narragansett Police Logs: Feb. 24 - March 1
- Coventry High School hears NEASC team feedback
- Benny’s Clam Shack opens on Main Street
- Third District Court Logs
- ACLU files complaint against Narragansett PD
- Strolling in East Greenwich: The Walter Spencer House, 60 Queen Street
- South County residents headed for Cuba
- NK Police Logs
- South Kingstown Police Logs: Feb. 28 - March 2
- Fire blazes through apartments
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- WWHS hosts annual Pathway Program and STEAM Fair (1)
- LETTER: RI needs a just, comprehensive plan for renewable energy transition (1)
- Riley pension temporarily reinstated by court order (1)
- Heart Hero: Local two year old battles heart complications, family raises awareness (1)
- Proposed class observation policy raises concerns (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ricentral.com daily headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.