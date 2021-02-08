RHODE ISLAND – New legislation could make the possibility of a more affordable higher education reality for more young Rhode Islanders.
Last week, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D – Dist. 23 - Warwick) and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio (D – Dist. 4 - North Providence, Providence) introduced legislation to permanently enact the Rhode Island Promise program, which provides up to two years of free tuition for eligible Ocean State residents at the Community College of Rhode Island.
Currently, the program is set to expire with the next, incoming fall class. New legislation on the table looks to remove this sunset clause altogether, however, making the program a permanent option for young high school graduates.
According to Ruggerio, access to higher education is more important than ever, since “Rhode Island, the nation and the world are increasingly knowledge economies.”
“Higher education is more necessary than ever before, and it has to be available and affordable for all Rhode Islanders,” Ruggerio said in a statement on Friday. “Rhode Island Promise has proven itself effective, significantly improving two-year graduation rates for students.”
“Removing barriers to higher education, particularly its high cost, supports families, helps Rhode Islanders land better jobs, makes our workforce more attractive to employers and strengthens our economy,” he added. “We strongly support making it a permanent resource for students.”
National student loan debt reached an all-time high in 2020, according to the Federal Reserve, topping out at $1.67 trillion. And according to the Institute for College Access & Success, in 2019, 62 percent of graduates left school with student loan debt. The average student loan debt among these graduates was nearly $29,000.
The cost of higher education has been climbing for the past four decades, at a rate eight times faster than the growth of wages, according to statistics from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Federal Reserve.
“The Promise program is an excellent example of how we can prioritize affordable college options for all Rhode Islanders,” Shekarchi said. “The best investment we can make to help individuals achieve their goals is to give them the access to a college education, which is the pathway to a brighter future.”
According to CCRI Director of Communications and Marketing Amy Kempe, since the program’s inception three years ago, enrollment of first-time, full-time high school graduates from Rhode Island has more than doubled.
During that same time the community college has seen an increase of nearly 2.5 times for students of color.
It has also led to a 15 percent increase in the college going rate in Rhode Island.
“Rhode Island Promise is also the catalyst for the dramatic improvements in CCRI’s two- and three-year graduation rates,” Kempe wrote in an email correspondence on Wednesday. “CCRI’s two-year graduation rate now sits at 18 percent – more than four times the college’s historical two-year graduation rate of 4 percent.”
The three-year graduation rate has also risen significantly, according to Kempe, from 15 percent in 2017 to 22 percent in 2019. This past year, the three-year graduation rate hit 30 percent.
“Moreover, the college awarded more college credentials this past year than in the last two decades,” according to Kempe. “This places CCRI’s most recent two-year and three-year graduation rates above national averages and among the highest in New England.”
In order to be eligible for Rhode Island Promise, high school graduates must enroll at the Community College of Rhode Island the following fall semester. These in-state students are eligible regardless of whether they earned their diploma from a public or private institution, or even as a homeschool student.
The program is also open to recent GED recipients, but they must have been younger than 19 years of age when completing their GED. This same rule also applies for traditional high school graduates.
Once enrolled in Rhode Island Promise, students must maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA and complete 30 credits by the end of their first year. If one or both of these conditions are not met, students will not be eligible for another year of free tuition.
The program was first proposed by Gov. Gina Raimondo in 2017, and as a “last-dollar” scholarship program, it funds only the remaining costs of tuition and mandatory student fees after Pell Grants and other sources of scholarship funding are factored in. Rhode Island Promise, for example, does not cover the cost of textbooks.
When originally proposed, Rhode Island Promise had a sunset provision set to expire with the class that graduated high school in 2020 and entered CCRI that fall. The General Assembly included an expansion in the 2021 budget, however, extending the program for students who are currently high school seniors.
If current legislation is successfully passed by the House (2021-H 5224) and Senate (2021–S 0079, the program would be available to students in perpetuity.
It currently costs $7 million per-year.
This line item to the state budget is coming at a time of financial hardship for the entire state, however, and the constraints of the pandemic have also been felt by the community college. In September, CCRI President Meghan Hughes cited “significant financial challenges” after the college laid off 45 full-time staff members across all divisions of the college – amounting to 10 percent of all full-time staff and $2 million in savings.
The push for affordable higher education continues despite this, however, as new statistics suggest that in four years time, 70 percent of jobs in Rhode Island will require a college residence. At the moment, only 47 percent of working-age Rhode Islanders hold a college credential, according to Kempe.
Cosponsors of the bill include Commerce Committee Chairwoman V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37, South Kingstown, New Shoreham), Environment and Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown), Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick) and Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence) – among others.
