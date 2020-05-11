WESTERLY – The Literacy Volunteers of Washington County (LVWC), a nonprofit organization serving mostly adult English language learners (ELL), is encouraging people to get outside and exercise safely during the COVID-19 crisis, all in the name of a good cause. From May 15 to May 31, “Lace Up for Literacy” will encourage people to walk outside and adhere to social distancing regulations while raising money that will support the work still being conducted by LVWC through the pandemic, which includes online tutoring services and virtual conversation classes, among other forms of instruction.
“For most of our students, who don’t yet have the English language skills to be fully engaged in the community, it is especially difficult to weather this isolation,” said Mary Carol Kendzia, LVWC Executive Director. “Many of our students are young parents who are helping their children with school work as best they can. In our conversation classes and one-on-one with their tutors, the students connect with one another to share ideas and offer help as needed, and feel a part of the larger learning community. Literacy Volunteers is all about community – strengthening the ties of immigrants to the places where they live, their ties to each other, and to a supportive community of staff and tutors at Literacy Volunteers of Washington County.”
Participants can register at literacywashingtoncounty.org. There, they will set a goal for the number of miles they will walk in the two-week period of Lace Up for Literacy and pledge a dollar amount for each mile completed. Those taking part in the fundraiser can also donate a set amount for their walk and encourage others to sponsor them as well. LVWC are encouraging participants to take photos or selfies on their walks, share them across social media and use the hashtag #LaceUpLVWC.
Kendzia said spending time outside and engaging with one’s community in a safe way was essential throughout the crisis, adding that doing so in support of a good cause was a bonus.
“We all miss being around people, even the curmudgeons among us,” she said. “Connecting for a common cause helps us feel part of something bigger than what we are going through now. Pictures can touch our hearts and help us share our stories even while isolated. Getting out and walking provides a way to keep our bodies and minds healthy, greet other walkers from a safe distance, and appreciate the beauty of our world. By connecting this activity to a fundraiser for a great cause, walkers can feel a bond with others who are doing the same thing. There’s no doubt that this pandemic is making us appreciate the value of our communities more than ever.”
While traditionally a face-to-face organization, LVWC had to adapt to new ways of getting its services to students and ELL. This included an overhaul of all of its tutoring methods to an online platform.
“Moving our conversation classes and one-on-one tutoring to online software was not much of a learning curve for most students, however, because they regularly keep in touch with their families and friends throughout the world through FaceTime, What’s App, We Chat, Skype, and other programs,” said Kendzia. “Like so many other people, we have been relying on Zoom for our conversation classes, but that too has been a relatively easy transition. The success of these new ways of connecting is definitely encouraging us to offer more online tutoring and conversation classes in the coming months.”
With COVID-19 canceling gatherings far and wide, LVWC was no different, and must adjust now as significant fundraising events that account for most of the nonprofit’s annual income had to be postponed or cancelled. The organization is hoping the May walking event will assist in making up the difference of those lost funding opportunities.
“Because of the pandemic we had to cancel our two main fundraisers, a golf tournament in June and a speaker event in early July, which severely impacted our budget,” Kendzia elaborated. “Lace Up for Literacy will help offset some of that deficit so we can pay our three literacy specialists who work with both students and tutors.”
The first 50 people to register for Lace Up For Literacy will receive a free one-month membership from event sponsor Libro.fm, which includes one free audiobook. The fundraiser is also sponsored by Savoy Bookshop & Café in Westerly, and a portion of libro.fm memberships will benefit the bookstore. For more information, please visit literacywashingtoncounty.org or email lvwcexedir@gmail.com
