PEACE DALE — Dennis Moffitt Painting is currently in the works of creating a new mural for the month of February.
The painting company will be doing a $2,500 giveaway — allowing the community to nominate a first responder.
"We're looking for nominations for first responders to give away a paint job to," said owner and operator of Dennis Moffitt Painting Mike Moffitt. "Basically just email through the website who you're nominating, some pictures of whatever the job is and just some description."
Although the mural is nearly completed, Moffitt said the he'll be snapping a picture and sharing with giveaway news through social media — providing people with more description and instructions.
As of Tuesday afternoon, most of of the mural had already been completed by Greg Pennisten of Providence Painted Signs, the company frequently contracted out for the art instillation.
Already the fire and EMT seals have been completed. Pennisten saved the detailed police seal for last.
