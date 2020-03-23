Governor Gina M. Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 106.
According to RIDOH Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, none of the new cases originated from nursing homes. Currently, four people are hospitalized due to the virus.
Raimondo also announced a new executive order requiring anyone returning to Rhode Island via plane, whether travelling domestically or internationally, to self-quarantine for 14 days. The new directive will go into effect at 7 a.m. tomorrow, March 24 and does not apply to healthcare workers, public health workers or public safety professionals.
Both Raimondo and Alexander-Scott several times stressed the importance of staying home and social distancing. As of this morning, the governor is not ordering a statewide lockdown.
Raimondo asked for the further cooperation of businesses as the state works to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The governor also reassured Rhode Islanders that the state was reaching around the world to procure additional essential medical supplies, such as ventilators, and that supply chains were improving "by the hour."
Alexander-Scott championed local restaurants who had established a curbside pickup system that kept people in their cars while waiting, with restaurants calling to alert them when their order was ready. The RIDOH Director warned against systems which cause people to gather in close proximity in front of restaurants while waiting for pickup orders.
