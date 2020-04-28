PROVIDENCE - For the third day in a row, COVID-19 cases fell in Rhode Island, with Governor Gina Raimondo announcing 218 additional new cases of the novel coronavirus in the state Tuesday. Yesterday, Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced 269 new cases of the virus and 310 new cases were announced Sunday. The three-day decline is the first sign that a larger trend downward could be materializing, as Rhode Island was reporting anywhere between 300-400 new cases daily throughout last week.
“We’re really holding our own right now,” said Raimondo Tuesday. “Haven’t really seen much of a decline, which is what we’re aiming for, but also not an incline. So good job to everybody who is staying at home, wearing your face mask, keeping your contact-tracing notebook, keeping six feet away from folks if you have to go to work, washing hands constantly, really continuing to clamp down. It’s clearly working, it’s clearly saving lives.”
According to the governor and RIDOH, the Tuesday results come from over 1,800 people that had been tested in the state the prior day. That number of tests is significantly lower than the amount of tests conducted throughout last weekend and last week.
Raimondo further announced an additional six deaths due to the virus Tuesday, also down from most of the daily deaths tolls reported last week.
The new numbers bring Rhode Island to a total of 7,926 positive cases of COVID-19, with 239 fatalities thus far throughout the state. Currently, there are 266 people hospitalized with the virus in Rhode Island, with 84 of those patients in the ICU, and 55 patients requiring ventilators. To date, 466 patients have been discharged.
Raimondo, as she has echoed for the past month or so, stated Rhode Island was at a critical point in the fight against the novel coronavirus, urging the public to continue to follow the state's in-effect stay-at-home order, and hinting that the order could be lifted in early May if people continue to follow the rules.
“Every day really matters,” Raimondo said. “We are in a fight to bring our infection rate way down and right now we’re doing really well, but I can’t emphasize enough to you how important it is that between now and May 8, you really focus on obeying that stay-at-home order. Because if you do, I think I may be able to lift that stay-at-home order May 9, and that would be really exciting for all of us.”
Despite this, Raimondo also reported there had been "a bit of an uptick" in crowding, based on mobility data and observance of grocery and retail stores, as well as public streets.
“That’s not what we want to see,” said the governor. “The stay-at-home order is still in effect. Hang in there with us.”
In addition to laying out a number of measures designed to keep healthcare affordable and accessible throughout the crisis, Raimondo said the state had partnered with an online survey platform, SurveyMonkey, in order to better track those who may have come into contact with the virus.
“We need to understand who’s sick, how long are the symptoms lasting, what are their symptoms, how severe are their symptoms, when have they recovered? That’s where SurveyMonkey fits in," said Raimondo. "Survey Monkey is keeping contact with all of the individuals in our contact-tracing system by text several times a day in order to see how they’re doing. That information is going to be sent to RIDOH on an aggregate level so RIDOH can better understand the disease over time. Over time, as we have more data on our population, we’ll even be able to predict if we see a spike in symptoms in a particular area in a particular population.”
Those who test positive are asked to share recent travels and contacts with RIDOH in order to better contain the spread of the virus. Raimondo reminded the public that if contacted by RIDOH and SurveyMonkey, participation in the new initiative is not mandatory, and SurveyMonkey will not keep the public's data. Instead, the information is being sent directly to RIDOH on an aggregate basis.
“That being said, I would encourage you to do it,” said Raimondo. “The name of the game here is data. That data is going to be like gold for us that are trying to manage the crisis. It will help us keep you, your workplace and your family healthy.”
Raimondo will hold her daily coronavirus press briefing at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.