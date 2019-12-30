Proposed plans lay out possible alternatives
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The town’s proposed capital improvement program for the upcoming fiscal year was released earlier this week, giving community members the first glance at alternatives put forth for major improvements in the schools.
Although the district’s capital program plans had been shaping up to be an addition onto Broad Rock Middle School and improvements to the high school on Columbia, Superintendent Linda Savastano made a case for moving the high school to Curtis Corner in late October.
The newly-appointed superintendent made a proposal for another feasibility study after speaking with families and members of the community. A large part of the draw of moving the high school to the Curtis Corner Middle School location is that it would be adjacent to the playing fields.
A few months later, now that the feasibility study has been completed, the town and the schools have four possible alternatives.
The first alternative, to renovate the Columbia Street location over time, would cost the district approximately $105 million. The project could be completed over a period of 15 to 20 years, according to the town manager’s proposed capital improvement program for the fiscal period of 2020-2021 through 2025-2026, and would have a net state reimbursement of $60 to $68.2 million.
One of the primary benefits of this option is that it’d be a potentially easier project management and it would also free up the Curtis Corner property for development. One drawback, however, is that it would be a greater expense. Many different little projects would also mean constant disruption.
A second option of completely renovating the Columbia Street location in “one shot,” would run the district approximately $65 million with a $32.5 million net of state reimbursement. Even though it will be less of an expense, once finished the building will still be suboptimal, according to the proposed capital improvement program report. In addition to not being next to the playing fields, there will still be “functional deficiencies, such as small classroom sizes [that] cannot be remedied.”
The two new alternatives for the school department’s proposed capital program include renovating and adding an addition to the Curtis Corner location, or demolishing and rebuilding on the site.
The cost to relocate to Curtis Corner and only build an addition and renovate the current space would cost the district approximately $65 million with a $32.5 million net of state reimbursement–the same cost to renovate the high school on Columbia Street.
Although the project would put the high school adjacent to the playing fields and in a more central location, it could mean other costs for the town as well. Some of the challenges to think about before moving forward are the potential traffic impacts on Route 108, and South and Curtis Corner Roads.
By relocating the high school to Cutis Corner, it may also require expensive road work, such as a new access road off of South Road.
Going forward with this option could also mean leaving much of the existing middle school building to be modernized over time.
A fourth possible alternative would be to completely demolish and rebuild the current Curtis Corner building, which would cost the district approximately $120 million with $60 million net of state reimbursement. Having a completely new high school at the Curtis Corner property would make the Hazard School and Columbia Street building available for redevelopment, but it also comes with the possible aforementioned issues of traffic and accessibility.
In evaluating the options, the school committee had identified four additional benefits of relocating the high school to Curtis Corner Road, according to the proposed capital improvement program report.
The first was that the site would be more centrally located than the current high school since it’s serviced by two north-south arterial roads. The second is that “co-locating student athletic programs with the town’s playing fields would improve program administration and eliminate the need for students to travel to the fields.”
Co-locating school administration with the largest school program in town could also increase collaboration between teaching staff and administrators, as another possible benefit.
The fourth benefit the school committee identified with relocating was that “the current ‘flexible’ design of the existing Curtis Corner Middle School building would allow for the reconfiguration of the interior space.”
One possibility in this location could be having a ninth-grade “learning commons” that can be adjusted to accommodate changing class sizes and a wide range of interdisciplinary teaching techniques, according to the proposed capital improvement program report.
“While neither the School Committee nor the State Department of Education have settled on a final approach to solving our school facilities problem,” the report reads, “the capital plan presented here assumes the adaptive reuse of the existing Curtis Corner Middle School. This strategy has the advantage of having a flexible scope and achieving programmatic objectives that cannot be met at the Columbia Street location.”
The report also makes two important notes in regards to the school capital program.
The first is that estimates are subject to verification. They are not deemed to be adequate for detailed planning purposes but are illustrative of the range of costs associated with each option.
The other is that both state authorization and voter approval will be required before any school bonds can be sold in support of the school facilities improvement plan as presented or as modified.
In addition to the information provided about possible school facility updates, the report also includes numbers, facts and figures on long-term debt management, municipal programs and some “pay as you go” projects, such as improvements to the town beach and other recreational spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.