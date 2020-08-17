NARRAGANSETT – Narragansett recently approved the purchase of 10 new electronic trash and recycling receptacles in Galilee, which come with environmentally friendly features and other public benefits. Due to a grant recently secured by the town, the upgrade will come at virtually no cost to the taxpayer.
The E Cube Trash Receptacle, made by ECube Labs Co., will soon be stationed at five public waste disposal points around Galilee. Featuring one bin for trash and one for recycling, the trash units also possess a solar-powered, automatic compacting system. Further, the receptacles are wireless and can broadcast a signal when they are full and in need of being emptied. Finally, the bins can also host and support a public wi-fi signal, that will provide internet access to anyone with a compatible device, such as a tablet or smart phone, within a certain distance. A memo from the town notes the purchase would serve as an “investment in advanced recycling and trash compacting technology.”
“The Narragansett Recycling Coordinator [Dori Boardman] and Rob Taylor [Grant Director, Rhode Island Recycling Partnership] have created a grant agreement to support the purchase of containers to implement public space and beach recycling and to conduct public outreach with the goal of improving and enhancing Narragansett’s recycling program,” said Dori Boardman, Narragansett recycling Coordinator.
While purchase of the 10 receptacles was estimated to cost about $25,000, a grant the town recently obtained from the Recycling Partnership of Rhode Island, which was unanimously accepted by the Narragansett Town Council in March, will cover nearly all of that figure. The town will have to pay about $1,375 total toward the bins, using the grant funds to complete the rest of the purchase.
The new receptacles were approved by the Galilee Advisory Commission earlier this year, as well as the Narragansett Parks and Recreation Department. The containers also feature a dedicated spot for advertising purposes, which town council member Jesse Pugh called attention to during a recent town council meeting.
“I believe it will be protected under a plastic so it doesn’t get destroyed,” said Boardman, when asked about the spots. “Afterwards, if the Galilee Advisory Committee would like, they can sell the advertising to local businesses or we can just keep a local message to recycle and how to recycle properly.”
Initially, the receptacles will advertise proper recycling practices and procedures to the public. The advertising slots are designed for cardboard or paper use and are not digital.
“Many of our coastal neighbors have adopted similar receptacles,” said Michael Millen, Jr., a resident and candidate for town council in 2020. “Narragansett should embrace using them as well. Modern, creative and versatile solutions to issues are essential to maintain the balance between technology and our town’s natural beauty. Again, I am in full favor of this.”
Ultimately, the Narragansett Town Council unanimously approved purchase of the receptacles. They are expected to be installed in Galilee sometime before the end of the year.
