NARRAGANSETT – While never officially closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Narragansett asked residents to conduct town business, such as bill-paying, remotely as frequently as possible during the health crisis. Despite this request, the public was still permitted access to town hall and in-person appointments if the matter was significant and warranted a face-to-face interaction. On Monday, Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney said the town was preparing to reopen the town hall with new safety measures in place.
“We are preparing town hall [to reopen], consistent with the governor’s and department of health’s COVID-19 recommendations for public buildings,” said Tierney.
According to the town manager, new precautions include service windows for forward-facing interactions, touchless faucets, toilets and dispensers, space-floor directional arrows for foot traffic, and a customer service representative who will help direct members of the public and answer basic questions. Town employees – since the start of the crisis and on an ongoing basis — are screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the workplace, according to Tierney.
Tierney said he had only received one complaint about the town hall being mostly closed to the public during the pandemic, an issue which was quickly resolved regarding a resident who wished to pay their taxes in person.
The increased safety measures are a sound purchase, according to Tierney, as the town comes to terms with a “new normal” way of life.
“We can assume that this may happen again, so it is a wise investment,” said Tierney. “And it’s covered under the reimbursable expenses related to COVID-19.”
Tierney mentioned that town services were still being delivered at an “excellent level” despite the closure and new regulations.
“From the clerk’s office, to the [tax] assessor’s office, to finance, to community development, everything is getting done,” he said. “The collections are being made. We’ve received kudos from residents who understand the complications we’re all facing, and they’ve complemented the employees for the work they’ve been doing during this. I see this every day.”
“I would like to thank all the staff,” Tierney continued. “Again, I see this every day. They come to work, they’re pleasant, they’re helping everyone out. They work hard.”
Tierney said the town hall would reopen sometime next week with an estimated date of July 13 if all the recommendations were in place, which, “they should be,” according to the town manager.
Town Council President pro tem Jill Lawler complimented the work of the town staff and manager.
“Thank you for your leadership, you’ve done an incredible job with a difficult issue,” she said.
Lawler also pointed to Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan, Narragansett Fire Chief and Narragansett Parks and Recreation Director Steve Wright for preserving public safety throughout the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.