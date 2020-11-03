What is your current job/occupation? How have your past life experiences and education prepared you for a role on the council?
Own specialty food distributorship and shopping center in Narragansett.
I graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in Journalism and a minor in accounting and have lived in Town for 64 years. I have watched the Town grow from a sleepy seaside resort Town of 3,000 residents to what we have now. I watched the destruction of our center of Town and was involved with a business within the urban renewal zone and listened to the promises made. In the end not one business returned. I want to help re-vitalize that area so we have a middle of the Town again. My life experiences, owning businesses with over 200 employees, have prepared me to lead, solve problems and manage budgets.
Why are you seeking public office? If you are an incumbent, what do you hope to achieve in the next term if elected? If you are a challenger, what do you see as the flaws of the current leadership and how would you do things differently?
The main flaw of the current Council is their constant haranguing of the residents and not doing what the residents voted for. In all the Councils that I have been a part of, this is by far the rudest that I have ever seen. The job of the Town Council is to do the will of the people and set policy for all its residents. It isn’t to respond to a minority of voters and not respond to the majority of voters. I would conduct myself with decorum and respond to resident’s concerns. I would begin by moving the open forum to the beginning of the meeting, so those residents with concerns would not have to stay at a Council meeting until 11 p.m. to express themselves.
Without elaborating, please state your top three priorities for the town if elected.
Number one would be to complete the library project, by funding the library and approving the move to the “Belmont” building. Number two is that I would like to explore and present a plan to attract young families to move here by offering tax breaks to first time home buyers. By doing this, I would hope to slow down the number of houses being sold to investors. Number three would be expanding and upgrading the sewer system and finishing the upgrades to our roads.
What can be done locally to assist residents stay healthy and businesses stay afloat through the COVID crisis? If elected, how would you specifically assist local businesses during this period?
Having experienced the effects of COVID and then testing positive a second time, I know how devasting this disease can be. I would make it mandatory for residents to follow the Governor’s plans so we can get out of this. I would work with businesses to expand their footprint so that they can serve as many as possible. I would like to see a Town employee to specifically work with businesses to explore any funding available, and to work with the Town to develop events that would bring more customers (COVID allowing) to their door. Tax breaks for small business in Town would also be considered. If you have a person visiting all businesses in Town and listening to them, I think a plan could be developed to increase the number of customers and make more businesses viable.
Do you support continuing the William C. O'Neill Bike Path through Canonchet Farm to the town beach or would you seek an alternative route for the path to the beach if elected? If you support another route, what is it?
I support the present plan and I know people have worked on this for a long time. Right now, it is State funding that is holding things up, and I believe I can help get the funding to finish the project.
Do you support the town's recently passed three-college-student ordinance? Why or why not? If not, is there an alternative ordinance you favor? If elected, how would you specifically enforce any ordinance designed to reduce student behavior and/or open up the town to more families if you are in favor of such a law?
I support the four unrelated that we have on the books right now. This ordinance takes in all rentals and not just student rentals. Enforcement is the key and our police chief has done an outstanding job in curbing a lot of the problems that we have had in the past. The number of orange stickers have gone down each year and URI is more involved in the disciplining students that get out of hand.
The problem with the three-college student ordinance is that it doesn’t reduce the number of students that will be looking for a place to live in the school year. If you have 8,000 students looking for places to live and they adhere to the four then you need 2,000 homes. If you go by the three then you would need 2,666 homes, and that would mean three-bedroom homes would be the prime target for investors instead of the four-bedroom houses. I have seen so many young people have to move away because when they get out of school, because they can’t afford to buy a home here. I want to change that, and I have a plan, but we must preserve the three-bedroom homes for them.
If elected, would you support Pier Liquors staying in its current location (whether by lease or purchase) or do you favor the entire town-owned Pier Marketplace property for the new public library project?
I fully support Pier Liquors staying where they are if they so choose. Right now, they have a five-year lease with a five-year option and this cannot be broken by the Town. In ten years from now, a new Council will hopefully extend them even more.
The town recently enacted a rate hike in numerous categories, including admission and parking, at the town beach. Do you support the increases?
I would like to revisit this proposal. We are already perceived as an elitist community and this doesn’t help that image. It also would hurt businesses in the area that have an all too short of time to make the money that is needed to get through the winter. I have spent a lot of time on the beach over the years, maybe not as much at Toni, Lynne or Kim, but a lot of time and don’t find a lot of the overcrowding that is talked about. I also served on the Rec Board for four years and am concerned about the overall future of the beach.
Do you support existing public parking at CRMC-designated coastal access points across the town?
All coastal access points should be made known and available to all. They shouldn’t be limited by restrictive parking ordinances. Our waterways are for all to enjoy after all we are The Ocean State.
Anything else?
I would make this promise to all, that I will be available and responsive to all residents and show you the respect that you deserve. I love this Town and believe there is not a better place to live anywhere.
Candidates for Narragansett Town Council will be profiled in the order of Primary Election results, beginning with first place and ending with tenth place. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 1,000 words.
