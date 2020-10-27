Susan Cicilline Buonanno - Challenger for Narragansett Town Council
What is your current job/occupation? How have your past life experiences and education prepared you for a role on the council?
I am currently an elementary principal in Cranston at Waterman Elementary School. Prior to my work as a principal I was an elementary teacher for 20 years. I served on the Narragansett School Committee for 10 years and I also served on the Narragansett Town Council for 10 years. I served as the Narragansett Town Council President from 2016-2018. I believe all my past roles have prepared me for public service. My strong interpersonal skills have been an asset to my town work and has fostered positive interactions with the public.
Why are you seeking public office? If you are an incumbent, what do you hope to achieve in the next term if elected? If you are a challenger, what do you see as the flaws of the current leadership and how would you do things differently?
I am seeking re-election to the Narragansett Town Council because I have been completely unsatisfied with the way my local government is functioning. I worked on a long-term library project that the residents voted for in 2016. This current Town Council has changed directions on many town projects and ignored the will of the people. I believe strong leadership is essential when you are in public office and demonstrating and achieving actionable goals are key to the success of the town. As a leader I believe you must lead by example and that permeates a positive work that unites the community. When I have been in a leadership role I have worked to build consensus with the active participates.
Without elaborating, please state your top three priorities for the town if elected.
First, I would vote to fund the Narragansett Public Library budget that was drastically cut in half, release the bonds for the library project and request an RFP for the Belmont Building.
Second, I would do a continuous review of town finances to maintain strong infrastructures in the town, improve the quality of life issues, advocate for senior programs, preserving and protect open space and work to fund and finish the bike path.
Finally, I would review all the Boards and Commissions to ensure full membership. These working committees are critical in moving the Town’s agenda forward. The Boards and Commissions are made up of valued community members that have a vested interest that will positively impact the town of Narragansett.
What can be done locally to assist residents stay healthy and businesses stay afloat through the COVID crisis? If elected, how would you specifically assist local businesses during this period?
Creating a COVID Task Force which would be made up of Town Manager, a Town Council Member, and the Chamber of Commerce, Police Chief, Fire Chief and a liaison from the state. This group would be proactive in planning for the future while in a global pandemic. They would be sure all the local business gets the resources and benefits during these challenging times. This will ensure we are complying with the most current health and safety regulations and practices.
Do you support continuing the William C. O'Neill Bike Path through Canonchet Farm to the town beach or would you seek an alternative route for the path to the beach if elected? If you support another route, what is it?
After many years of past Town Councils and members of the community I still am very much in favor of the bike path going through Cannonchet Farms. I am aware of the challenges ahead such as funding and wetlands issues however this is what the residents asked for and I will continue to advocate and fight for that path. It may be more challenging route but it is what the majority of the residents wanted and it was the best option for Narragansett.
Do you support the town's recently passed three-college-student ordinance? Why or why not? If not, is there an alternative ordinance you favor? If elected, how would you specifically enforce any ordinance designed to reduce student behavior and/or open up the town to more families if you are in favor of such a law?
No, I do not support the three-college-student ordinance. I served on the Town’s Adhoc Committee and we spent 4 years to come to a compromise and agreed on the four-unrelated ordinances therefore I support that ordinance. We were unable to enforce this ordinance as the town was awaiting a ruling in the Providence case. I believe implementing the measures of enforcement are the next steps before providing a more restrictive ordinance. The ordinance addresses no more than four unrelated people in a single dwelling.
The improvement of student behavior in neighborhoods is addressed with the yellow sticker ordinance and severe fines for nuisance violations. Also, the university and the landlords have defined behavioral expectations for students residing in rental property in Narragansett.
In order to attract more families to Narragansett the housing market needs to be more affordable. The Afford Housing Committee could work on increasing opportunities for housing in the town. Offering a tax incentive to year around property owners could help as well.
If elected, would you support Pier Liquors staying in its current location (whether by lease or purchase) or do you favor the entire town-owned Pier Marketplace property for the new public library project?
Pier Liquors chose to stay in the Pier having entered into an Agreement with the Love your Library plaintiffs. The Town of Narragansett who owns the building purchased to be the home of the new library, has entered into a lease agreement with the owners. We wish them continued success.
The town recently enacted a rate hike in numerous categories, including admission and parking, at the town beach. Do you support the increases?
No, the beach fees we had this summer were fair and worked well for residents and visitors. Any lost revenue this summer due to the pandemic should not be tacked on the beach fees. It is normally a healthy fund and this past summer was not a typical season.
Do you support existing public parking at CRMC-designated coastal access points across the town?
Yes, I believe people should have access to the designated coastal access in town. Restricting access is not the answer. We need to figure out additional parking opportunities.
Anything else?
I have experience and have done the job before. If elected I promise to work hard and do my best. I promise to be respectful and listen to the residents and always seeking for the middle ground.
Candidates for Narragansett Town Council will be profiled in the order of Primary Election results, beginning with first place and ending with tenth place. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 1,000 words.
