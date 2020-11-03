What is your current job/occupation? How have your past life experiences and education prepared you for a role on the council?
I am a substitute teacher at Narragansett School System. Prior to teaching, I retired from a 38- year career with three major corporations: Texaco, ITT, and Air Products and Chemicals. I have a degree in Accounting and an MBA in International Business. My past experiences in finance, audit, project management, regulatory compliance and operational oversight position me to engage in the budget process, finances and investments of this community. I was also the Chairman of the National Council on International Development in Washington, DC and have successfully managed projects and teams around the world, providing financial oversight and estimates to completion on public infrastructure projects including road construction, water filtration plants and sewage systems.
Why are you seeking public office? If you are an incumbent, what do you hope to achieve in the next term if elected? If you are a challenger, what do you see as the flaws of the current leadership and how would you do things differently?
What leadership? Town Council leadership was hijacked on day one of this past term. The individuals who finished first and second in the 2018 election were demoted to fourth and fifth, while third, fourth and fifth promoted themselves to first, second and third. These three subverted the elected leadership and behaved in an authoritarian manner with total disrespect for the will of the people. They operated in secrecy through an overly excessive number of executive sessions, sabotaging the library project, while restructuring town council meetings to frustrate and diminish public comment. I would do the opposite. I am running for town council because I am concerned about the future direction of the town and community. We need a fresh start with decisions based on verifiable data rather than vindictiveness and emotion.
Without elaborating, please state your top three priorities for the town if elected.
1. Investment in infrastructure, including: a new community library; a focused assessment of roads, water quality and sewage capacity; and parking technology.
2. Financial analysis of all revenue streams (existing and potential), property taxes, town assets, future budget projections and financial/budget presentation.
3. Improved zoning with an emphasis on bulk zoning with parking limitations; unrelated parties ordinance enforcement; environmental stewardship; and coastal rights of way.
What can be done locally to assist residents stay healthy and businesses stay afloat through the COVID crisis? If elected, how would you specifically assist local businesses during this period?
We need to continue following the State’s lead by remaining compliant with social gathering guidelines, protective face gear, and proper sanitation practices. We need URI to provide the locations of all COVID-positive individuals and to disseminate this information daily to the town manager.
At the federal level, Congress needs to inject more direct aid into small businesses and individuals. Only Congress can print money. Rhode Island is facing huge budget deficits as a result of dramatically reduced revenues, so I understand the Governor’s uneasiness over aggressively spending the first round of stimulus, while waiting for Congress to approve a critically needed second round.
At the local level, we can assist businesses by reviewing regulatory obstacles that don’t make sense, coupled with means-tested tax credits or deferments, and ways to extend our summer season on both ends. This is a good time to reinvent our local economy by creating a climate that attracts more year-round business, residents, and visitors, so I would reinstate some form of the economic development committee with the right mix of individuals and leadership to redefine the types of economic activity we would like to encourage. This committee should also have input into the economic impact of existing and new town ordinances that have an effect on the business community. Finally, we need to conduct an infrastructure review of the town’s assets and how we can put those to work in a business marketing plan that attracts the right businesses with minimal environmental impact.
Do you support continuing the William C. O'Neill Bike Path through Canonchet Farm to the town beach or would you seek an alternative route for the path to the beach if elected? If you support another route, what is it?
I favor a bike path extension around and to the north of Canonchet Farm, skirting the South County Museum. It’s the safest route. I do not favor other proposed routes such as Wanda and Othmar streets, or tracking through the Canonchet Farm neighborhood.
Do you support the town's recently passed three-college-student ordinance? Why or why not? If not, is there an alternative ordinance you favor? If elected, how would you specifically enforce any ordinance designed to reduce student behavior and/or open up the town to more families if you are in favor of such a law?
I do not favor the three-student ordinance. There was no student rental data analysis presented to the public prior to the vote. I favor a four-college student ordinance because four is fair and it aligns with the town’s existing four-unrelated parties ordinance and the town’s ordinance on rooming house classification, which is five or more. Any property housing more than four unrelated college students would be reclassified as a rooming house and treated differently. Enforcement of any student ordinance will not be effective without URI participation. That is why I am calling on URI to establish an off-campus Student Resource Office in town that helps with data validation, community engagement, student support, and community service. Getting the student population under control will help alleviate excessive noise and nuisance complaints. The town will always be open to more families who can afford to live here. That can be accomplished by creating a climate that will attract young families through economic development, infrastructure upgrades, affordable housing, and residential property tax incentives.
If elected, would you support Pier Liquors staying in its current location (whether by lease or purchase) or do you favor the entire town-owned Pier Marketplace property for the new public library project?
I have no problem with Pier Liquor’s current location. If the owners decide to relocate at some point in the future, that is their decision. If a future opportunity arises, I would prefer to see that space converted into something more compatible like an extension of the community center for seniors, so I am glad the town owns it. I favor the remaining 18,500 square feet converted into a new community library.
The town recently enacted a rate hike in numerous categories, including admission and parking, at the town beach. Do you support the increases?
The recently passed increases were premature and I am concerned this decision will unintentionally hurt local businesses that rely on tourism and the town’s tourism reputation. We are still dealing with COVID. Raising beach access fees during a pandemic, without full public disclosure of beach incidents, surveys, the season’s complete financial impact, and without adequate time for public comment, seemed inappropriate and political. There was plenty of time to get this one right, but again, emotions got the best of us.
Do you support existing public parking at CRMC-designated coastal access points across the town?
Yes. These areas need to be maintained and in some cases reclaimed where development has encroached upon existing rights of way and municipality-owned street right of way boundaries. Working with CRMC, these areas need to be inventoried for completeness and reenforced with appropriate signage, maintenance, upgraded trash receptacles, and approved regular volunteer clean-up. We also need to make additional on-street parking available in areas where parking has been severely restricted or eliminated.
Anything else?
Don’t waste your vote on any write-in candidates.
Candidates for Narragansett Town Council will be profiled in the order of Primary Election results, beginning with first place and ending with tenth place. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 1,000 words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.