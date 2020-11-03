What is your current job/occupation? How have your past life experiences and education prepared you for a role on the council?
I am a retired civil servant from the Providence Fire Department. I am the past owner of Lema Boats and currently own a cleaning company with employees who service the medical industry within our State. I also maintain my commercial fishing license and work daily out of the Port of Galilee. My professional skills include business manufacturing, retail, construction, and finance. Life experiences learned in my firefighting/rescue career taught me how to recognize a problem and efficiently solve that problem. Narragansett issues require research, analysis and proper planning. We cannot have knee jerk responses and jeopardize the stable standard of living that our residents currently enjoy and deserve.
I have lived in this Town my whole life, it is my home, and I have experienced many situations and changes. It is first hand, direct and personal experience. I will continue, if elected, to recognize the Town needs and continue to make decisions based on facts and financial figures that impact our home and home-owner taxes. This is the formula necessary to continue to move our Town forward.
Why are you seeking public office? If you are an incumbent, what do you hope to achieve in the next term if elected? If you are a challenger, what do you see as the flaws of the current leadership and how would you do things differently?
I was born and raised in Narragansett and this town is my home and our home. I am committed to the preservation and protection of Narragansett’s character and want all residents to feel that their houses are their homes. I firmly believe that our town should offer excellent customer service at our Town Beach, in our neighborhoods, in our police and fire departments, and on town roads. This town is a gem and it should be treated as such. We can achieve great success and fiscal sanity at the same time. I have listened to the voters and remain true to my platform of the following:
- No parking lots in Neighborhoods for coastal access
- Careful regulation of college student rentals
- Restrictions on the construction of dorm-like structures in our neighborhoods
- Relocation of the Library to the Community Center or renovation of the existing site, unless the Belmont referendum passes
Without elaborating, please state your top three priorities for the town if elected.
- Public Safety: by providing adequate funds for Police and Fire Department to continue to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors
- Infrastructure: by maintaining and repairing streets, sidewalks, water, waste water services and our Town buildings
- Education: by providing continued support through budgeting to provide our students with Blue Ribbon academic and athletic options
What can be done locally to assist residents stay healthy and businesses stay afloat through the COVID crisis? If elected, how would you specifically assist local businesses during this period?
This is not a new topic for me when in fact I have met with Lt Gov McKee on two occasions to address the issues that now face our small businesses. The major issue here is that the Governor has not released the funds needed to provide these small businesses with relief. Regardless, I will continue to meet with small businesses and try to help them with their concerns as they navigate these difficult times. We should continue to provide “flexicurity” (flexibility and security) so that outdoor seating, take-out, alternate schedules, and DOH tools and techniques can be leveraged. At this time, I ask our residents to respectfully and responsibly support our small businesses and safe-guard their personal health. Our Town manager along with public safety and other department heads have demonstrated their willingness to provide this “flexicurity” during this crisis.
Do you support continuing the William C. O'Neill Bike Path through Canonchet Farm to the town beach or would you seek an alternative route for the path to the beach if elected? If you support another route, what is it?
I supported the William C. O’Neill bike path when it was presented to the Council. At this time, the future of the bike path depends on whether the State of RI provides additional funding. Until this funding is secured in its full amount, we should not be entertaining alternative routes. During this crisis, the need for fresh air is paramount and I encourage Narragansett residents to use and enjoy the bike path to get out and clear their heads.
Do you support the town's recently passed three-college-student ordinance? Why or why not? If not, is there an alternative ordinance you favor? If elected, how would you specifically enforce any ordinance designed to reduce student behavior and/or open up the town to more families if you are in favor of such a law?
I support town ordinances that preserve and protect the residential, small town feel of Narragansett. Our residents come first and we need to contain, and at times constrain, the problematic behaviors generated by unruly URI parties, over-served tourists and irresponsible drivers. I fully support private property rights. However, those rights should not negatively impact the quality of life in residential neighborhoods. For years, I have heard passionate and heart-felt complaints and concerns from our local residents who want a peaceful, pleasant, and reasonable quality of life.
If elected, would you support Pier Liquors staying in its current location (whether by lease or purchase) or do you favor the entire town-owned Pier Marketplace property for the new public library project?
The Siravo-Manni family should be able to purchase the walls that have housed their successful family business, Pier Liquors, for years. The library’s future location should not displace this hard-working and local family. Policy disagreements amongst voters should cause harm to a local business, which is what has happened here. I support the library at its current location or at the town-owned community center, which provides flexible and less costly construction options to the town’s residents.
The town recently enacted a rate hike in numerous categories, including admission and parking, at the town beach. Do you support the increases?
Any changes to the current fee schedule are proposed by and voted on by the Recreation Advisory Board. That board’s members crunch numbers, review feedback and evaluate resident requests. Based on their careful analysis, they elevate recommendations to the Town Council’s attention. Since the Town Beach is a Narragansett crown jewel, and since the 2020 services provided at our beach received positive reviews, I do not see any reason to reject the Rec Advisory Board’s recommendation.
Do you support existing public parking at CRMC-designated coastal access points across the town?
Coastal access is enshrined in our state’s statutes. As a member of the fishing community, I fully support access to designated and approved access points. Access does not guarantee easy nor convenient parking. That is not the intention of the statutory access. The access enables entry. My concern is that our neighborhoods already have parking problems and an expansion of parking near the access points will cause public safety problems, unnecessary vehicle congestion and inconveniences to the residents. As a result, I rely on police and fire safety protocols when I consider any expansion of parking on our roads.
Anything else?
Narragansett is my home and I am committed to making Narragansett OUR home.
Candidates for Narragansett Town Council will be profiled in the order of Primary Election results, beginning with first place and ending with tenth place. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 1,000 words.
