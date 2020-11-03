What is your current job/occupation? How have your past life experiences and education prepared you for a role on the council?
Realtor with RE/MAX Flagship, Narragansett (I do not handle any rental properties). BS Psychology The University of Connecticut, MBA Sacred Heart University. Seeking my third term on Council.
Why are you seeking public office? If you are an incumbent, what do you hope to achieve in the next term if elected? If you are a challenger, what do you see as the flaws of the current leadership and how would you do things differently?
I will continue working to enhance the quality of life for Narragansett Residents. These areas include: (but not necessarily in this order) 1) hiring an enforcement official to enforce the existing town ordinances, 2) regulate Airbnb rentals, 3) continue to pursue identifying locations for affordable housing, 4) If the ballot initiative concerning use of the Gilbane building ( to be only used as a library ) fails, I would conduct public workshops regarding renovating the current Library or building near the Community Center. 5) Pass Road Bonds.
Without elaborating, please state your top three priorities for the town if elected.
Enforcement of the three-college student/four-unrelated ordinances, roads and infrastructure, keep taxes low.
What can be done locally to assist residents stay healthy and businesses stay afloat through the COVID crisis? If elected, how would you specifically assist local businesses during this period?
The citizens of Narragansett worked together throughout the spring and summer to keep our infection rates low, but Narragansett now has the highest COVID rate in the State. There are also an estimated 8,000-9,000 URI students living in town. According to the ProJo, URI students accounted for 74 of 75 cases reported in Narragansett last week. The University needs to work with its students to help to stop the spread of the virus in Narragansett. It is disappointing that the University did not take the same precautions for students living off campus as they did for their on-campus students. The University yet again has proved not to be a good neighbor.
When the COVID crisis first began I brought a motion to the Council to allow all local restaurants to use at no fee the Towers, Kinney Bungalow, North Beach Club House. Many restaurants did not have outdoor space and this allowed them space to operate safely. I work closely with the Chamber of Commerce, met with them and the Lieutenant Governor as well as making visits with the Lieutenant Governor to local businesses to have their concerns heard.
Do you support continuing the William C. O'Neill Bike Path through Canonchet Farm to the town beach or would you seek an alternative route for the path to the beach if elected? If you support another route, what is it?
I support this, and hope the State Reps can deliver the money to complete.
Do you support the town's recently passed three-college-student ordinance? Why or why not? If not, is there an alternative ordinance you favor? If elected, how would you specifically enforce any ordinance designed to reduce student behavior and/or open up the town to more families if you are in favor of such a law?
Yes, I voted for the three-college student ordinance. In researching how other communities tackle this problem I discovered that like communities employee an Enforcement Official. I’d like to do the same and have brought this up at multiple meetings. I’d also like to add additional requirements to the rental registration data base. For example, had we required all renters to provide an email address for safety purposes we could have sent an email blast during the COVID outbreak.
If elected, would you support Pier Liquors staying in its current location (whether by lease or purchase) or do you favor the entire town-owned Pier Marketplace property for the new public library project?
100 percent support Pier Liquor staying in its current location. I’d like to see them purchase their portion of the building, so it gets back on the tax rolls.
The town recently enacted a rate hike in numerous categories, including admission and parking, at the town beach. Do you support the increases?
100 percent support the Recreation Board's recommendations for fee increases. I’m concerned about the total number of people on the beach, and that we are over the “carrying capacity” which allows enough space around beachgoers in order to have a positive beach experience. The Town beach is our jewel and we must protect it.
Do you support existing public parking at CRMC-designated coastal access points across the town?
Yes, I support the existing parking spaces for coastal access. Everyone has the right to access water at these points. I am against adding additional parking spaces in neighborhoods by the town laying down stone creating parking lots in residential neighborhoods.
Anything else?
Please consider writing in STEVEN FERRANDI for Town Council. Please see JillLawler.com and SaveNarragansett.com
Candidates for Narragansett Town Council will be profiled in the order of Primary Election results, beginning with first place and ending with tenth place. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 1,000 words.
