Jesse Pugh - Narragansett Town Council incumbent
What is your current job/occupation? How have your past life experiences and education prepared you for a role on the council?
I run a small web design agency called 13crown. While I have worked as a web designer for the last 20 years or so I have also held positions in sales, beverage distribution, construction, and other areas. These experiences have all given me valuable perspective and have afforded me the opportunity to work with different types of people. Over time I have learned how to listen, compromise, and truly respect others. I believe these are indispensable characteristics for anyone wishing to serve on the council.
Why are you seeking public office? If you are an incumbent, what do you hope to achieve in the next term if elected? If you are a challenger, what do you see as the flaws of the current leadership and how would you do things differently?
We have a lot of work to get done during the upcoming term and it will need to be a collaborative effort by all council members, town staff, and the public. We’ll need to work together to achieve our goals. The following are initiatives that I see as priorities:
Increased government transparency and civic engagement
Creation of two new town committees, one to improve public coastal access and another to work on marketing campaigns and policies to attract full-time residents and families to town
Enforcement policies for the new occupancy ordinances
Make progress toward the completion of the bike path
Reestablish the Economic Development Committee and create policies that help our local small business survive the pandemic and thrive once it’s over
Move the library to the former Belmont Building while keeping Pier Liquors in their current space
Without elaborating, please state your top three priorities for the town if elected.
Attracting more full-time residents and families to town
Improving the local small business environment
Finally completing the library move to the former Belmont Building, while keeping Pier Liquors intact and stable in their current space
What can be done locally to assist residents stay healthy and businesses stay afloat through the COVID crisis? If elected, how would you specifically assist local businesses during this period?
There are a number of simple, but effective measures we can take as a town to assist our valued small businesses and it starts with being flexible and eliminating some of the red tape that currently exists. I believe we should extend outdoor seating options that we’re currently allowing for and relax the deadlines on permit fees at this time. I support reestablishing the Economic Development Committee and encourage ongoing business workshops so that we can hear, first hand, from businesses about what is important to them.
Do you support continuing the William C. O'Neill Bike Path through Canonchet Farm to the town beach or would you seek an alternative route for the path to the beach if elected? If you support another route, what is it?
I support continuing the bike path through Canonchet Farms.
Do you support the town's recently passed three-college-student ordinance? Why or why not? If not, is there an alternative ordinance you favor? If elected, how would you specifically enforce any ordinance designed to reduce student behavior and/or open up the town to more families if you are in favor of such a law?
I do support the approved three-student ordinance and believe we should hold off until the 2021 school year before enforcing it. Over the next 11 months we’ll need to work on forming enforcement policies, involve URI as partners, and make necessary changes to the rental registration form so that all parties involved are clear on the ordinance moving forward.
If elected, would you support Pier Liquors staying in its current location (whether by lease or purchase) or do you favor the entire town-owned Pier Marketplace property for the new public library project?
I recently voted to approve the new lease for Pier Liquors to stay in their current space in the Pier Marketplace and I support their business continuing to operate in that space going forward.
The town recently enacted a rate hike in numerous categories, including admission and parking, at the town beach. Do you support the increases?
Residents are top priority when it comes to the town beach, which is why we offer season passes and parking passes exclusively to residents. I do have some concerns with significant fee increases on residents and non-residents, especially in the middle of a pandemic, so I would like to see a more modest increase than what is currently being proposed. I also think that changes in fees and beach policy should be made by the next Town Council. I don’t believe in legislative bodies making significant changes to policy a month before an upcoming election. We should wait until yearly beach revenue numbers come in and the results of the 2020 beach survey are complete before making any decisions on fee changes.
Do you support existing public parking at CRMC-designated coastal access points across the town?
Yes and I have proposed a new town committee tasked with identifying and reviewing every public coastal access point in town and creating a plan to improve parking and access around each of these points, if needed. The recommendations will then be sent to the Town Council for approval.
Anything else?
Candidates for Narragansett Town Council will be profiled in the order of Primary Election results, beginning with first place and ending with tenth place. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 1,000 words.
