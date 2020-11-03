What is your current job/occupation? How have your past life experiences and education prepared you for a role on the council?
I am retired after working for over 50 years beginning with my first job as a waitperson at a Woolworth’s lunch counter at the age of 16. I have been married for 44 years, and I am the mother of three adult children. I have held many jobs and had two careers including one in Financial Services and another in a Rhode Island School District in both Finance and as Director of Human Resources. Each position brought me new insights about communication, leadership, and problem solving. Practically speaking, I have significant experience in municipal government. Each experience has prepared me for the Narragansett Town Council.
Why are you seeking public office?
After I retired, I became very involved in many aspects of community relations and public service. Among other things, I studied government processes and began to teach a course in Civics to adults and in the process came to realize the importance of municipal government in the lives of residents of a town. I also spent the past 30 months attending Town council meetings.
If you are a challenger, what do you see as the flaws of the current leadership and how would you do things differently?
At Town Council meetings, I witnessed behavior unbecoming to public servants including mockery of residents, violation of open meetings law and lack of respect for Narragansett’s own charter. I believe my lifelong experience and skills can help heal the rift between our government and our residents. Practically speaking, I would start by returning Open Forum to the beginning of the meetings and I would use that period to actively listen to what was being said to or asked of the council. Where possible, I would ensure that people posing questions would receive timely answers and I would answer emails in a timely manner.
Without elaborating, please state your top three priorities for the town if elected.
- Moving forward with the library project in the former Belmont building.
- Fully examine current and potential environmental issues to ensure that we protect access to clean, potable water, ensure we are not polluting our waterways by evaluating and upgrading sewage disposal and consider the municipal uses of renewable energy.
- Review and update zoning regulations in Narragansett in a way that will ensure that our town continues to thrive as a welcoming community for families and properly identifies strictly commercial ventures.
What can be done locally to assist residents stay healthy and businesses stay afloat through the COVID crisis? If elected, how would you specifically assist local businesses during this period?
Ironically, this week’s report about increases to positive Covid-19 rates along with increased hospitalizations are in the news and Narragansett’s increase in cases is of concern. I think we need to publicize and enforce the mask and social distancing requirements in public spaces while recognizing that the causes for the increased rates so far do not relate to business activity. We need to ensure that existing businesses receive timely information about any changes to regulations and are aware of any opportunities for financial support and/or reimbursement from the government. Farther into the future, I agree with others who have mentioned resurrecting the Town’s EDC and am baffled that it was eliminated.
Do you support continuing the William C. O'Neill Bike Path through Canonchet Farm to the town beach or would you seek an alternative route for the path to the beach if elected? If you support another route, what is it?
This issue cannot be solved by answering yes or no. I would like to see the Bike Path end across from the beach. There are innumerable issues and several proposals placing the Bike Path through Canonchet Farm or through streets in Narragansett. Some of those issues have to do with the cost (both financial and environmental) of going through Canonchet, the potential disruption to the nature trail and the potential disruption and safety of the path extending to neighborhood streets. More research needs to be completed to find the safest and most acceptable end to the O’Neill bike path and I hope to help in that decision-making process during my tenure if I am elected.
Do you support the town's recently passed three-college-student ordinance? Why or why not? If not, is there an alternative ordinance you favor? If elected, how would you specifically enforce any ordinance designed to reduce student behavior and/or open up the town to more families if you are in favor of such a law?
My position on the ordinance was that without enforcement, it cannot work. Having spent time recently talking to fulltime residents in neighborhoods with student housing, clearly I see a disconnect between residents and students. Even more clearly, larger residences for students bring larger problems from noise, rowdy behavior, speeding vehicles on residential streets and even the danger of Covid-19 transmission. Even with that, residents praise many students as good neighbors. Apparently, support exists for creating a town position to enforce the ordinance. I would be willing to help create such a position. But I think we are at a crossroads in terms of rental properties in Narragansett and the solution must include reexamining and revising our zoning ordinances with regard to commercial rental enterprises.
If elected, would you support Pier Liquors staying in its current location (whether by lease or purchase) or do you favor the entire town-owned Pier Marketplace property for the new public library project?
The plan to move our town library into the property owned by the town of Narragansett in the Pier Marketplace never jeopardized the location of Pier Liquors. I have no issue with Pier Liquors in its current location and I believe a five-year lease agreement has been completed.
The town recently passed a rate hike in numerous categories, including admission and parking, at the town beach. Do you support the increases?
Increasing revenues for a municipal entity must be based on data showing the necessity to offset additional cost. Some of the increases could be construed as additional taxation for some residents so they need a clear explanation for the increases to transferable passes. I have not seen a document that outlines the anticipated increase in costs resulting in the associated increase in revenue. Narragansett has a healthy beach fund established for unanticipated costs like a weather catastrophe and, I would think, any financial loss due to the pandemic. Thus, lost revenue in 2020 as a result of the pandemic is not a good reason for rate hikes but the increase in minimum wages would be. I would be in favor of an increase after viewing that data.
Do you support existing public parking at CRMC-designated coastal access points across the town?
I support the plan proposed by Jesse Pugh and Patrick Murray earlier this year. I live in the south end of Narragansett and was surprised to see the restrictions in parking from Nichols Avenue to Pilgrim Avenue, an area with at least two access points but now virtually no parking and no public transportation. I believe people who want or need access to the coast should have it.
Anything else?
I am the daughter of an immigrant and raised in an environment of tolerance, humor and love. I am also the eldest sister of eight children. This background has afforded me the opportunity to learn how to be responsible, innovative and tolerant. I feel obligated to give back to my community and am honored for this opportunity to be considered for a position on the Narragansett Town Council.
Candidates for Narragansett Town Council will be profiled in the order of Primary Election results, beginning with first place and ending with tenth place. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 1,000 words.
