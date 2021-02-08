SOUTH COUNTY – The Ocean State received a white blanket of snow earlier this week, along with the rest of the Northeast.
Last weekend, which was characterized by frigid temperatures well below freezing, and reports of a snow storm heading it’s way up the coast, gave New Englanders some cause for concern.
On Sunday evening, most of Rhode Island was under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service – meaning Little Rhody could expect at least 6 inches of snow in a 12-hour period. The lone exception was Block Island, which was under a winter weather advisory.
The following morning, snow was already falling at a fast and steady clip. In southern Rhode Island, especially along back roads less traveled, the accumulation was quick.
“It was a tough storm at the beginning,” according to Narragansett Public Works Director Michael DiCicco, especially since the forecast kept changing. He’d been following weather reports all week, and had decided to come up with a plan on Sunday morning. “By 5 o’clock that evening, the whole plan had changed.”
Earlier that morning, the report had been forecasting up to 2 inches along the coast – which was a far cry from the 8 to 12 inches he was told to prepare for later that evening. Instead of having the snow start around 3 p.m., DiCicco had to entirely shift gears and bring crews in to prep the road around 3 a.m.
Even then, DiCicco said a light dusting has already begun.
Because of the changes to forecast, Narragansett’s parking ban also had to be extended – beginning at midnight on Monday, and lasting until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
All of the department’s big sanders were on the road first thing during the early morning hours, according to DiCicco, already treating roads with salt. Around noon time, DiCicco had his crews shift their efforts to plow all the main roadways and secondary interiors – which continued all day long – only to be interrupted by a short dinner break.
Later in the evening the snowfall turned to rain, and by midnight, mostly everything had calmed down.
Keeping the roads safe and clear was an “all hands on deck effort,” according DiCicco. In all, Narragansett had 27 pieces of equipment on the roads and went through 95 tons of salt, in order to clear roads, buildings, walkways and a few sidewalks along safe routes to the schools.
Even DiCicco and his deputy director, Stephen Daignault, pitched in to get the job done.
“It was a tough storm to prepare for because the forecast kept changing dramatically,” he reiterated.
The final certified report was that Narragansett received about 3.5 inches of snow, though DiCicco believes the final report came out after rain showers had already packed some of the powder down. When DiCicco and his team took some physical measurements earlier in the evening, they came across much higher accumulation.
“I’d beg to differ and say we got between 6 and 7 inches on the ground, at one point,” he said.
The amount of snow widely varied across Rhode Island, too, according to DiCicco. While Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown were hit pretty hard, some places further north, like Wickford or Warwick, hardly saw any snow cover. It was a dramatic change, especially for those coming north to south.
Fortunately, Narragansett only experienced a small handful of power outages. South Kingstown Director of Public Works Jon Schock reported a similar outcome from the Monday storm, which he credits to not having as many downed trees this time around, compared to past storms.
“It seems like we’re getting ahead on removing trees that are in poor condition,” Schock said. “The last couple of storms, we haven’t seen nearly as many power outages that we’re used to seeing in the past. I think we’re finally getting ahead of trees that are a threat to overhead utilities.”
South Kingstown got a bit of a later start on their roads than Narragansett, starting at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Schock, but efforts continued until about 5 a.m. the following morning.
Because temperatures were not expected to climb in the immediate future, the department also worked to treat the roads with salt, and went in for additional cleanup on Tuesday. Schock suspects South Kingstown received 8 to 12 inches.
Although it was a long duration storm and kept crews out on the road for long periods of time, it was thankfully pretty uneventful and quiet in South Kingstown.
“Uneventful is good,” Schock said. “We’ll take that any day.”
Another huge and important part of keeping the roads clear and safe, as Town Engineer Richard Bourbonnais pointed out in an appeal to residents Tuesday, is shoveling sidewalks.
“It’s important if you are adjacent to a sidewalk that you shovel it off,” Bourbonnais said in a Facebook video Tuesday. “We understand that this is an exceptionally heavy snow, and we’re having difficulty as well, but we want to keep everyone safe.”
“We’re a little bit fearful that there’s a deep freeze coming, making these sidewalks impossible to clear in the next week, or so,” he added. “We’re asking for your help.”
Several hours later, the town was happy to report out that most community members responded to the call – especially along primary areas of concern, like Main Street.
