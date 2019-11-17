NARRAGANSETT - The Narragansett School System (NSS) recently welcomed a new director of student services, Melissa Denton. Former student services director Leslie Brow departed the position last month to accept a leadership role at the Sargent Center of Rhode Island. Denton officially took over the position on Oct. 28, when her appointment was approved by the Narragansett School Committee.
“We are thrilled to welcome Melissa to Narragansett in this leadership role,” states Dr. Peter Cummings, Narragansett Superintendent of Schools. “Melissa is an outstanding educator who is a natural fit for our district due to her personal commitment to advocating for students with learning differences, her strong background in differentiated instruction, and her proven ability to create positive relationships with students, parents, and staff.”
Before accepting the role in Narragansett, Denton served as the director of pupil personnel in Westerly Public Schools. During her career in education, the new NSS director of student services has held positions as a special educator, enrichment specialist, instructional coordinator and induction coach.
“Mrs. Denton brings deep expertise and experience in special education instruction, student support systems, and social-emotional learning to her role as Director of Student Services,” said Lauren Ruggiero, NSS Communications Advisor. “Mrs. Denton has a proven commitment to success for all children, and her collaborative approach to leadership and support of families have resulted in impressive student outcomes. She was chosen from a competitive field of applicants through a rigorous selection process involving parents, educators, school administrators, and the Narragansett School Committee.”
Denton holds a B.S. and M.Ed. from Rhode Island College, and is currently pursuing her Doctorate at Johnson and Wales University.
Before accepting the leadership position at the Sargent Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island, a special education school in Warwick, Brow, who worked in Narragansett for eight years, appeared before the Narragansett School Committee to say her goodbyes, sharing a deep message of her time in the district while wiping away tears.
“I just want to thank you all for all your support,” said Brow to a room which included school faculty, administration, NSS faculty, the public and the school committee. “I couldn’t have done my job without your support. Narragansett will always be dear to my heart and you guys are in a great place. I’m ready to continue my journey into education, but I’m only a phone call away.”
During her time in the role in Narragansett, Brow, among other accomplishments, helped usher in a new age of preschool in Narragansett, with the district recently adding a full-day option to its offerings to local families. With this, enrollment in pre-K within the district increased, with NSS now hosting over 100 students in its preschool programs.
“I remember sitting with [former NSS Superintendent] Kathy Sipala during your interview before you came to the district,” said Narragansett School Committee Chair Tammy McNeiece. “It’s going to be very, very difficult to fill your shoes. There are so many highlights that come to mind in the past eight years. All the work you’ve done for transition services, the work that you’ve done to decrease our out-of-district placements and bring students back in district, to their home school, and to put there supports in place for them to grow and strive and be successful, bringing conscious discipline to the district and leading the state in that. Your work with the preschool program is unbelievable.”
“We sincerely want to thank you,” McNeiece continued. “Your leadership and your passion and your enthusiasm and your knowledge and your skill set, but really your vision for the district, that all students can learn well, and you’ve been a champion for them, from UNIFIED Sports to preschool kids to transition through age 21, for all of our kids. We’re going to miss you and we sincerely thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.