NARRAGANSETT – The school department presented its $32.3 million FY 2021 budget to the school committee Wednesday night, marking the first opportunity the body had to review the document before a lengthy public input and review process that will ultimately go before the town council.
The Narragansett School System’s budget typically accounts for about half of the town’s overall operating budget. While the schools’ proposal this year represents a 2.63 percent increase over last year’s $31.5 million total, the request for the allocation from the town for funding is $26.7 million, an increase of $363,910 compared to last year’s allocation, a difference of 1.38 percent. In recent years, the town council, which approves the school budget as part of the town’s total budget, has enjoyed a good relationship with the school department, fully funding its last two budget requests that came with similarly-scaled increases. The school department said it was able to contain its ask of the town this year due to a number of factors: state aid to the department is predicted to remain level or slightly increase this year, the school department will pull more from its capital and operating fund balances and out-of-district tuitions to Narragansett schools slightly increased.
The budget was presented to the committee by Superintendent of Narragansett Schools Dr. Peter Cummings, who started by thanking the town for its recent support.
“I want to begin by saying how much we appreciate the support of the community for the schools,” he said. “As we develop the school budget, one thing we are cognizant of is that Narragansett schools are a vital part of our community. We recognize what an important part of the whole town that our schools are. In our day-to-day work, we do recognize and appreciate the support the community has shown to the schools.”
There are 240.5 full-time employees in the Narragansett School System, PreK-12, serving a current student body of 1,276. While declining enrollment coupled with an increasingly pricey local housing market has been a concern within the district in recent years, a strategy of the school department has been using and developing Narragansett High School’s (NHS) career and technical education (CTE) programs, pathways such as agricultural science, education, plumbing and computer science, to attract out-of-district students to Narragansett. As such, according to Cummings, NHS is projected to house 478 students in the next school year, the highest enrollment has been at the school in a “long time.” However, the Narragansett Pier School (NPS) and Narragansett Elementary School (NES), which lack CTE programs, are projected to lose students. Accordingly, proposed in the FY 2021 budget is the staffing reduction of one third grade teacher at NES and one eighth grade teacher at NPS. On the opposing end, the school department proposed the modest addition of staffing to handle its growing CTE pathways, the equivalent of just under one full-time employee. System wide, the school system advocated for a full-time reading specialist with a specialization in Dyslexia, noting the condition was on the rise in the schools.
Narragansett, according to Cummings, will now take a step back and ensure its current CTE programs are excelling before adding any more. The district added an education CTE program last year and a plumbing and welding pathway in the year before that.
“We have started a lot of programs over the last several years,” said the superintendent to the school committee and audience Wednesday. “Rather than introduce another new program this year, we want to make sure that we’re strengthening the programs we have.”
According to the school department, 76 NHS students from out-of-district come from either Jamestown, which lacks a high school of its own and splits its student body between attendance at NHS or North Kingstown High School, or participate in CTE pathways available at NHS. Conversely, only 36 students that reside in Narragansett attend out-of-district public and charter schools. The district estimates about 120 students from Narragansett attend private schools.
The budget proposal also includes $1.1 million in capital improvement projects that include a $300,000 rehab of the NHS auditorium and a $38,000 refurbishing of NES’ canopy entrance.
“When you look at an approximate, proposed $363,000 increase [in the town’s allocation to the schools] on a $32 million budget that really is very appropriate,” said Tammy McNeiece, Narragansett School Committee Chair. “We’re really trying to be very prudent. In some towns, the school budget is 70 percent or 80 percent [of the town’s overall budget]. So coming in at a 1.38 percent increase [in town allocation] I feel good about that.”
The public will have a number of opportunities to weigh in on the budget starting on Monday, March 2 with a joint town council/school capital reserve meeting at town hall at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m. in the school department offices on the third floor of the town hall, the school committee will host its first budget workshop, an informal gathering that sees school staff, the committee, the superintendent and members of the public engage on each school’s spending total. A second workshop is scheduled the following week for March 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the same location. The school committee will host a vote on the budget proposal on March 18 at 7 p.m., and a public hearing on the school budget is slated for March 23 at 7 p.m.
