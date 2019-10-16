NARRAGANSETT – Local resident Craig Wood was recently honored with the Narrow River Preservation Association’s (NRPA) annual W.E.R. La Farge Friend of the River award, a recognition that highlights individuals working to improve Narrow River and its watershed in the spirit of W.E.R. La Farge, a founding member of NRPA. This year, Wood was selected for his development of the organization’s osprey education program, which is now established in four local elementary schools, as well as his ongoing service to NRPA and its sister organization, the Narrow River Land Trust (NRLT).
“I am honored to receive the Friend of the River Award,” said Wood. “NRPA is a remarkable organization with a nearly 50-year legacy of environmental advocacy and applied science that has greatly improved the health of the river and watershed. The river continues to face challenges such as contaminants entering the river from stormwater runoff and marshes along the river struggling to survive, in part due to accelerating sea level rise. Combating these challenges requires a well-organized team effort, including the actions of informed residents.”
In 2014, Wood, inspired by his wife, Carolyn, a fourth-grade teacher at Monsignor Clark School, established NRPA’s osprey education program. Since its inception in 2014, the program has grown from the fourth grade classes taught by Carolyn Wood to four local elementary schools: Monsignor Clarke School, Narragansett Elementary School, Peace Dale Elementary School and Wakefield School. In 2019, Wood’s osprey education efforts reached more than 400 students across the four schools. Wood has also shared his program with camps and senior citizen organizations.
According to the Friend of the River award recipient, the timing to educate students works out, and helps instill a sense of responsibility.
“Fourth grade is generally when students are first introduced to the science of ecology,” said Wood. “Adaptations, or how a species has evolved to fit into its environment, is one important principle. It turns out osprey are a great example and one the students really enjoy. Among many unusual characteristics, osprey have unique traits that make them amazingly skillful at catching fish, such as long talons which function like fish hooks, rough barb-like scales on the bottom of their feet and remarkable eyesight allowing them to see fish under the water. They have a long annual migration to points as far south as the Amazon Rain Forest. All the birds make this long journey entirely on their own, even young birds that just hatched in June.”
“Osprey are also a true conservation success story, whose population has increased dramatically in Rhode Island following a ban on certain pesticides,” he continued. “We try to leave the students with a sense of responsibly for caring for the natural world.”
Further, Wood is credited as the driving force behind an idea to install a new osprey nest platform along Narrow River in March, a collaboration between NRPA and NRLT. When fully implemented, the platform will also boast a webcam to provide the public with a 24-hour view of the birds in their natural habitat featuring a wide panorama of Pettaquamscutt Cove in the background. Finally, Wood initiated the purchase of NRPA’s own stuffed osprey, affectionately known as Pette, to enhance the organization’s osprey education program.
Wood’s recognition this year as the W.E.R. La Farge Friend of the River also comes from his involvement with Narrow River and its watershed through multiple organizations. Wood sits on both NRPA’s and NRLT’s boards of directors and works to maintain a strong relationship between the two groups.
“He didn’t sit on the sidelines of our board meetings for very long,” said Julia Sharpe, NRLT President, of Wood. “He is not one to consider board meetings as a spectator sport. He listens well, and when he speaks, his thoughts and ideas are well-considered and helpful. He likes to get things done and he’s got lots of ideas, but he is patient. He is a consensus builder because he appreciates the efficiencies of working with a team and enjoys the shared success. He is humble and believes in the strength of collaboration.”
Wood has a hand in designing the poster for NRPA’s annual road race each year, the start of which he organizes, and he volunteers as a kayak spotter at NRPA’s annual Turnaround Swim. Finally, 2019 marks the Narragansett resident’s 10th year as a volunteer monitor for NRPA’s River Watch program, which tasks volunteers with regularly testing water quality of the river.
Wood was honored this month with the surprise award at the Coastal Institute Auditorium at the University of Rhode Island’s Graduate School of Oceanography, where he was joined by his wife, sister, brother and mother.
Crediting his mother, Jean Wood, for his love of the environment, Wood believes local work can have an impact world wide.
“You can’t save the world if you can’t save the river in your own back yard,” he concluded.
