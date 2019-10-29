The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Domestic
On Oct. 16 at 12:09 a.m., police charged Russel E Letourneau, 48, of 600 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown, with one count of domestic simple assault/battery and one count of domestic disorderly conduct. The charges came after police responded to Cumberland Farms on Point Judith Road for report of a civilian who had entered the store claiming her long-time boyfriend had struck her. Allegedly, Letourneau was intoxicated and entered into a verbal disagreement with his girlfriend in the car, striking her in the face with an open hand. Letourneau then entered the store and exchanged words loudly with the clerk before police arrived.
DUI
On Oct. 16 at 4:33 p.m., police charged Kristan S. Schartner, 52, of 17 Rhode Island Avenue, Apt. #A, Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence after police responded to a two-car accident in the parking lot of Schwabby’s Wine and Spirits. Schartner was involved in the accident and was allegedly intoxicated while operating her vehicle, misjudged a parking spot and struck another vehicle. She was arrested on DUI suspicion following a series of standard field sobriety tests.
On Oct. 19 at 10 p.m., police charged James A. Kenyon, 61, of 105 Kenyon Farm Road, Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test after police were conducting a bar check at Bon Vue Inn and the owner notified officers of an extremely intoxicated male attempting to leave the establishment in his car. Kenyon was allegedly stuck on something in the Bon Vue parking lot but was attempting to leave. When officers approached, Kenyon’s car became free and he traveled for approximately 100 feet before pulling over.
License
On Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m., police charged Justin J. Rowan, 36, of 60 Central St., Harrisville, with one count of driving without/with an expired license (third or subsequent offense). The charge came after a motor vehicle stop on Galilee Escape Road that revealed Rowan’s license expired on July 22, 2019. A check of Rowan’s license history showed multiple past violations.
On Oct. 18 at 5:15 p.m., police charged Michael Charles Dwelly, 37, of 35 Snuffmill Road, Saunderstown, with one count of operating on a suspended license (OSL, third or subsequent offense). The charge came after a motor vehicle stop on Boston Neck Road revealed Dwelly’s license was suspended since 2013. Dwelly also showed multiple past OSL convictions.
Warrant
On Oct. 19 at 2:50 p.m., police arrested Thomas Hoegen, 50, of 36 Oak Hill Road, North Kingstown, on the strength of an outstanding bench warrant issued from 3rd District Court. The warrant was drafted for failure to appear for cost review on an original charge of domestic disorderly conduct.
Marijuana possession
On Oct. 19 at 5:35 p.m., police charged Eric J. Allen, 19, of 132 Vista Circle, North Kingstown, with one count of possession of marijuana after a motor vehicle stop on Burnside Avenue which revealed a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
