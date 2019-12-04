The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Felony
On Nov. 19 at 8:32 p.m., police charged Christopher Lunn, 37, of 1011 Dexter St., Apt. #2, Central Falls, with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance after officers noticed Lunn and another individual walking with large backpacks on Kingstown Road near Fifth Avenue. Due to the department’s investigating recent thefts in the area, police stopped Lunn and the other person and observed numerous controlled substances, including what is suspected to be heroin, during a search of the backpacks.
Warrant
On Nov. 18 at 6:09 p.m., police arrested Dennis Rash, 57, of State Street, Narragansett, on the strength of an outstanding bench warrant issued from Fourth District Court after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road revealed an active warrant from the Office of the Courts for a family court reciprocal body attachment order.
On Nov. 18 at 10:22 p.m., police arrested Bradlee Hibbs, 35, of 13 Prospect Avenue, Narragansett, on the strength of an outstanding arrest warrant after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road revealed an active warrant for Hibbs from West Warwick PD on June 29, 2018 on an original charge of attempted larceny under $1,500.
Larceny
On Nov. 15 at 3:46 a.m., police charged Erik Arroyo Santiago, 21, of 288 Sayles Avenue, Apt. #3, Pawtucket, with one count of larceny under $1,500 after he allegedly stole an a cell phone from the pocket of a patron at Bon Vue Inn.
License
On Nov. 18 at 8:40 a.m., police charged Shane C. Duncan, 50, of 31 Tobin St., West Warwick, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road revealed his license was suspended on Dec. 28, 2017 for failure to maintain financial responsibility. A check of Duncan’s record also showed two prior OSL convictions in May 2018 and July 2011.
DUI
On Nov. 20 at 1:38 a.m., police charged David M. Forcellati, 20, of 4 Bill Sweet Drive, Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road aroused suspicion Forcellati was driving under the influence. He was arrested on DUI suspicion following a series of standard field sobriety tests.
Reckless Driving
On Nov. 21 at 4:21 p.m., police charged Ellie McClean, 21, of 71 Jupiter St., Narragansett, with one count of reckless driving after police pulled her vehicle over on Hollywood Avenue. McClean had allegedly traveled at 72 MPH in a 45-MPH zone.
Disorderly Conduct
On Nov. 23 at 2:29 p.m., police charged Elijah Fenty, 35, of 281 Kingstown Road, Narragansett, with one count of disorderly conduct after he was allegedly intoxicated and began acting irrational and aggressive in the Narragansett Town Beach South parking lot while friends attempted to calm him down.
Multiple charges
On Nov. 24 at 5:57 p.m., police charged John T. Maclaughlin, 20, of 141 Campus Avenue, Apt. #401, South Kingstown, with one count of disorderly conduct and one count of vandalism/malicious injury to property after he allegedly entered Stop & Shop in the Salt Pond Plaza and threw a gallon of milk on the floor along with a group of friends before exiting the store. Police reviewed surveillance footage from Stop & Shop and subsequently identified Maclaughlin and the other suspects still parked in the parking lot. Maclaughlin and the others had reportedly done the same thing at the Dollar Tree also located in the plaza.
On Nov. 24 at 5:57 p.m., police charged Cameron J. Munchbach, 18, of 141 Campus Avenue, Apt. #305, South Kingstown, with one count of disorderly conduct and one count of vandalism/malicious injury to property after he allegedly entered Stop & Shop in the Salt Pond Plaza and threw a gallon of milk on the floor with a group of friends before exiting the store. Police reviewed surveillance footage from Stop & Shop and subsequently identified Munchbach and the other suspects still parked in the parking lot. Munchbach and the others had reportedly done the same thing at the Dollar Tree also located in the plaza.
On Nov. 24 at 6:14 p.m., police charged Parker John Bloder, 18, of 141 Campus Avenue, Apt. #222, South Kingstown, with one count of disorderly conduct, one count of vandalism/malicious injury to property and one count of shoplifting after he allegedly entered Stop & Shop in the Salt Pond Plaza with a group of friends and threw a gallon of milk on the floor along with others doing the same before exiting the store. Police reviewed surveillance footage from Stop & Shop and subsequently identified Bloder and the other suspects still parked in the parking lot. Bloder and the others had reportedly done the same thing at the Dollar Tree also located in the plaza. Bloder admitted he had stolen items from Stop & Shop.
