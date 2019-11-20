The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Warrant
On Nov. 10 at 6:23 a.m., police arrested Kedreack A. Brown, 23, of 5 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, on the strength of an outstanding arrest warrant from 3rd District Court for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license out of Smithfield PD.
License
On Nov. 9 at 6:31 p.m., police charged Erin L. Netro, 37, of 21 Albatros Drive, North Kingstown, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after police responded to a three-car motor vehicle in the town beach south parking lot. Netro’s license was most recently suspended on April 15, 2019 for failure to appear/pay. Netro also has two prior OSL convictions.
DUI
On Nov. 12 at 12:04 a.m., police charged Mark Albert Polozzolo, 43, of 21 Brown St., Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence after police stopped Polozzolo’s vehicle in his driveway on Brown Street after observing him allegedly driving erratically. Polozzolo was arrested on DUI suspicion following a series of standard field sobriety tests.
