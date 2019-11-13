The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
DUI
On Nov. 3 at 9:48 p.m., police charged William E. Heeks, 70, of 566 Main St., Wakefield, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test after a motor vehicle stop for erratic operation on Salt Pond Road that caused police officers to believe Heeks was driving under the influence. He was arrested on DUI suspicion following a series of standard field sobriety tests.
Vandalism
On Nov. 4 at 10:29 p.m., police charged Kathleen A. McKee, 49, of 576 Point Judith Road, Narragansett, with one count of domestic vandalism/malicious injury to property, one count of domestic willful trespass and one count of domestic disorderly conduct after police responded to a residence on Elizabeth Road for report of an overdue vehicle. Allegedly, McKee entered the residence of an ex-boyfriend despite having a no-trespass warning at the residence, and smashed items in his bedroom.
Violating NCO
On Nov. 5 at 11 a.m., police charged Dayna L. Manzi, 37, of 128 Hines Farm Road, Cranston, with one count of no-contact order violation after a protected party informed NPD Manzi had texted her over 1,000 messages, most of them threatening or intimidating.
