The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
License
On Jan. 29 at 1:58 a.m., police charged Miguel Angel Ruiz-Bartolo, 27, of 1461 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, with one count of operating without a license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road revealed Ruiz-Bartolo was operating with only his Guatemalan license. Ruiz-Bartolo has a number of previous driving without a license convictions.
On Feb. 1 at 5:38 p.m., police charged Juan Rodriguez, 33, of 38 Dobson Road, South Kingstown, with one count of driving without a license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Kingstown Road revealed Rodriguez was operating without a license and had a number of prior driving without a license convictions
Warrant
On Jan. 30 at 5:51 p.m. police charged Ellen A. McGiveney, 37, of 299 Columbia St., Wakefield, on the strength of an outstanding warrant from Rhode Island State Police on an original charge of fraudulent checks under $1,500. The warrant was issued on Jan. 18, 2020. McGiveney was located by NPD at the Salt Pond Plaza. The warrant was confirmed and McGiveney was taken into custody.
Domestic
On Jan. 30 at 7:40 p.m., police charged Andrew T. Steele, 34, of 116 Daytona Avenue, Narragansett, with one count of domestic simple assault/battery, one count of domestic disorderly conduct and one count of domestic vandalism/malicious injury to property after officers were dispatched to the above address for a domestic disturbance. Steele allegedly struck his sister several times in the face and punched a hole in the wall of the residence.
DUI
On Jan. 31 at 9:04 p.m., police charged Paul J. McCormick, 66, of 107 Montauk Road, Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence after he allegedly drove onto the front lawn of a residence on Old Pine Road. McCormick was arrested on DUI suspicion following a series of standard field sobriety tests.
On Feb. 2 at 2:20 a.m., police charged Brandon T. Gillis, 21, of 107 Wampum Road, Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road caused law enforcement to believe Gillis was operating under the influence. He was arrested on DUI suspicion following a series of standard field sobriety tests.
