The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Domestic
On Feb. 25 at 6:50 p.m., police charged Jonathan B. Choiniere, 42, of 61 Foddering Farm Road, Narragansett, with one count of domestic vandalism/malicious injury to property and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct after police were called to the above address for report of a domestic disturbance. Allegedly, Choiniere kicked down a door at the residence in order to gain entry and was loud and disruptive during a dispute with his long-time girlfriend.
DUI
On Feb. 28 at 2:03 a.m., police charged Jennifer S. Luker, 20, of 37 Newport Lane, Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of transportation of an alcoholic beverage by a minor after she allegedly led police on a short pursuit after being pulled over on Point Judith Road for speeding. When her vehicle came to a halt after striking a curb, Luker consented to a series of field sobriety tests, and police arrested her on DUI suspicion afterward. A subsequent check of Luker’s vehicle found a 50mL bottle of Romana Caffee Sambuca.
On March 1 at 4:48 p.m., police charged Justin S. Smith, 26, of 101 Colonial Avenue, Cranston, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test after police received a call about an erratic operator on Ocean Road and stopped Smith’s vehicle. He submitted to a series of standard field sobriety tests before being arrested for DUI suspicion.
Warrant
On Feb. 28 at 8:27 a.m., police arrested Aboucar Doumbouya, 25, of 220 Barton St., Apt. #2, Pawtucket, on the strength of an outstanding warrant from Pawtucket PD on charges of domestic simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct.
Shoplifting
On Feb. 28 at 1:20 p.m., police charged Heather Ashley Diana Bayer, 39, of 1056 Boston Neck Road, Apt. #4, Narragansett, with one count of shoplifting after she allegedly shoplifted about $30 worth of merchandise from the Cumberland Farms on Point Judith Road.
Disorderly conduct
On Feb. 28 at 1:55 a.m., police charged Aaron M. Biggin, 42, of 17 Carpenter Court, West Warwick, with one count of disorderly conduct after he allegedly extensively yelled and swore at members of NPD who were conducting a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Boon Street.
On March 1 at 1:55 a.m., police charged Richard D. Mathew, 20, of 86 Hollywood Avenue, Narragansett, with one count of disorderly conduct after he allegedly yelled at and hurled racial profanities at a store clerk at Cumberland Farms on Point Judith Road when he was denied buying a pack of Black N Milds due to having no form of identification.
