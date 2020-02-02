NARRAGANSETT – For the first time in recent years, the Narragansett School System will start the school year before Labor Day, a decision that takes into account the Sept. 7 holiday, as well as mandatory school closings for Primary and Election Days. The district’s 2020-21 school calendar, featuring a Sept. 1, 2020 school start and a final day of June 16, 2021, was unanimously approved by the school committee after it deliberated a start date that would address the multiple holidays and not keep students in school into late June. The committee for the first time also opted to host numerous mandated professional development (PD) days for teachers on regular school days and dismissing students one hour early as opposed to undergoing a few dedicated PD days throughout the year where schools are entirely closed for the day for students.
“Labor Day falls on Sept. 7 this year,” said Narragansett School Committee Chair Tammy McNeiece. “And also what’s interesting is it is an election year so we have to close for Primary Day, we have to close for Election Day. Primary Day is Sept. 8, so we don’t have a choice about that. What we do have to think about is if we start after Labor Day, that’s Sept. 9 to start school, and then we’re going to have to close for Election Day on Nov. 3 which adds an extra day. But starting school on Sept. 9 would really put us pretty late into June which we’ve been trying to avoid.”
The calendar’s recent approval starts school for 2020-21 on Tuesday, Sept. 1, meaning students will get the year started with almost a full week of classes before having Monday, Sept. 7 off for Labor Day and the following day, Tuesday, Sept. 8, off with schools being closed for Primary Day. Schools will close again on Nov. 3 for Election Day and then just over a week later on Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day.
Newly implemented this year, PD days, which typically see schools closed so teachers and other staff can enter all-day training sessions, will be held during school hours in one-hour intervals during the school day.
“We have a couple of PD days, what we usually try to do is get them in before Labor Day, because if you have a Friday before Labor Day, you know kids, it can be a wasted day,” said school committee member Justin Skenyon. “This year we’re trying something new, where PD days will be held on school days in one-hour sessions throughout the year. With all the other considerations going into next year’s calendar, this allowed us to free up some other space elsewhere in the year while still keeping in mind a mid-June final day of school.”
“When professional development takes up an entire day, you can’t come back and see how things are working, teachers can’t communicate with their blocks,” Skenyon continued. “To host the PD days throughout the school year was a suggestion from [Narragansett Superintendent of Schools] Peter Cummings and we agreed.”
The approved calendar lists early release PD days on Oct. 1, 2020, Dec. 3, 2020, Jan. 7, 2021, Feb. 4, 2021, March 4, 2021 and May 6, 2021. There is only one full educator PD day during the year slated for Monday, March 15, 2021, during which there will be no school for students.
Other features of the calendar include no school on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, as well as six days off (Dec. 24 - Jan. 1) the following month and into the new year for holiday recess. Further, the committee again tried something new when it came to February vacation, opting for no school on Friday, Feb. 12, Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16, creating a total week-long break for students when accounting for the weekend while only missing three potential school days. Every year, the committee polls various stakeholders (students, faculty, parents) asking their thoughts on the school calendar. February break has long divided the community, with the annual results nearly always even between decisions to keep the full week of vacation, shorten the break or eliminate it altogether. The committee seems to be addressing that divide by opting for three days of no school but still giving students a full school week off when combined with the weekend.
“Every year we look at the schedule, and it’s a tough decision and there’s a lot of factors that go into it, such as possibly needing time off in the winter so our faculty can get the schools and facilities cleaned during the flu season,” said Skenyon. “But it always comes down to a lynchpin of days–start date, end date, February break, etc. Once you have those down, you can kind of form the rest of the schedule around that.”
April vacation will remain one week long, with no school on April 2, 2021 due to Good Friday. Jan. 18, 2021’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will also see no school and Memorial Day will be observed on May 31, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.