NARRAGANSETT – While many will be playing up the spookiness of cemeteries this Halloween, one local organization will be studying them. At the end of the month, just before the horrifying holiday, the Narragansett Historical Society will host grave and stonework expert Dan Goldman for a presentation on local, area and regional historic gravestones and the history behind their production. “Early New England Gravestones and the Stories They Tell” takes place at the Towers on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
“This presentation is an entertaining and informational look at the history of New England gravestone carving from the early years of settlement through the turn of the 19th century,” said Shirley Eastham, Narragansett Historical Society President. “The earliest grave markers in New England were made of wood or just fieldstone, but by the 1650s, the first professionally carved stones began appearing in burying grounds in and around Boston.”
The presentation from Goldman will encompass the formation of the early commercial production of gravestones, as well as the stoneworkers, including some who remain anonymous, that professionalized in such a practice.
“These first markers were carved by ‘The Old Stonecutter’ and while his identity is unknown, his work still stares back at us through the centuries in graveyards and burying grounds in Boston and surrounding towns,” said Eastham. “We will examine his work as well as other stone carvers who worked throughout New England in their own unique style.”
In addition to detailing the workers behind these gravestones, Goldman will also analyze the societal and cultural factors that literally helped shaped their creation.
“We’ll examine the symbolism found on these silent artifacts,” said Eastham, “and we will touch on how changes in religious attitudes during the late 17th century through the end of the 18th century altered the imagery found in New England’s burial grounds.”
Dan Goldman grew up in Rhode Island and from a young age became fascinated with the old burying grounds and cemeteries he passed by on a daily basis. Over 40 years later he still considers an ancient burying ground his “happy place,” where he can be outdoors, wander among the stones and spend time with the work of carvers he has studied for years.
The free event is a joint presentation of both the Narragansett Historical Society and The Towers. Registration is not required to attend. For more information, please visit narragansetthistoricalsociety.com or thetowersri.com.
