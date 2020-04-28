NARRAGANSETT – There’s an old cliché that holds true perhaps even more so in times like these – the show must go on. When the recent response to COVID-19 called for the mass cancellation of all kinds of large-scale public events and gatherings, the Spring Concert at Narragansett High School (NHS) was no exception. Students, especially those in their final academic year, families, fans and staff who look forward to the annual musical event were disappointed to say the least. Still, despite the challenges of the current times, and the upheaval of normalcy as we know it, the NHS Advanced Treble Choir came together virtually in the midst of this isolation period to once again bring joy to the lives of others through the power of song. Using video sharing technology, the chorus performed a stunning rendition of May Erlewine’s “Never One Thing,” a three-and-a-half-minute ode to individuality and the complexities that define and unite us as human beings.
“Not being able to have a Spring Concert was very disappointing. It is my senior year and I’ve devoted all four years of high school to music,” said Maya Carberry, a member of NHS’ Advanced Treble Chorus. “However, being able to create a virtual choir during this time was very rewarding. Being able to hear everyone singing together reminded me of how much we have accomplished as a group, and how not even COVID-19 could stop us from making music.”
“Being an active member of the chorus for four years, it’s easy to say that the music program has given me more than just an education,” said Ilaria D’Andrea, also a senior in the group. “The bonds we create there are similar to a family. So it was difficult not getting a spring concert this year, especially after the countless hours we put into learning more challenging music this year. Regardless, creating the virtual choir was a really moving experience because I love my fellow Treble Choir members so much. We worked really hard this year and the response we got from the video really paid off.”
The idea to conduct the virtual choir came from Sarah Prickel-Kane, NHS Choral Director, who was inspired after seeing other schools conduct performances remotely and electronically, however, there was a challenge in bringing the idea to life. Because of the time lag on video conferencing technologies such as Zoom, performances cannot be simply recorded with group members singing simultaneously, as melody and harmonies would be obstructed due to the time delay. Therefore, Prickel-Kane had students within the 15-member, audition-only chorus record themselves individually singing “Never One Thing” with a guide track playing in the students’ headphones. From there, the choral director was able to sync up each performance.
“I was able to extract the audio and make one master track in GarageBand,” said Prickel-Kane, referring to Apple’s music creation program. “Then, I used iMovie to put all of the videos together and sync them, adding the master vocal track underneath as the final step. It took a long time to line up the tracks, sync the video and edit it all together, but it was definitely worth it.”
The end result is a chill-inducing number: a celebration of the individual and the diversities within that now holds added weight and context considering the current challenges affecting daily life everywhere, and the rapid shifts in emotions that are experienced by all during a period of uncertainty. As Erlewine puts it in “Never One Thing” – “I am hope, I am defeat. I am broken, I am complete. I am the grace, I am the fall. Never one thing no, not one thing at all.”
The NHS Advanced Treble Chorus had first performed “Never One Thing” in the fall, and Prickel-Kane stated the piece stuck with the group afterwards, so they kept coming back to it during subsequent performances and rehearsals. The song ended up being chosen for the group’s virtual choir due to its “uplifting and powerful message,” according to Prickel-Kane.
“Erlewine wrote a piece about individuality and connecting with every theme, part of your being and part of nature around you,” added D’Andrea. “These times have shown me to look deep inside of myself to connect with my spirit and focus on me instead of life’s chaos. I’ve also learned to appreciate all parts of life after being stuck inside for over a month now. The song invokes feminism and appreciation of the earth and that is something I connect with so deeply.”
“I think this song ‘Never One Thing’ says so much about just being who you are,” said Carberry. “You can be anything you want. We all have so many things that make us who we are.”
Prickel-Kane points out that the NHS Advanced Treble Choir had been hard at work practicing some very challenging selections for this year’s spring concert, and noted that while very hard to produce a substitute for a live performance, the virtual choir helped ease some of the letdown of its absence.
“It was definitely a nice way to honor the hard work of the students, and give them a chance to share their voices with their community,“ she said.
“This is the next best thing,” said Carberry. “The people in this choir are my best friends, and seeing them on screen made me remember how much they, as well as music, means to me.”
D’Andrea agreed.
“At first I was a little sad that I couldn’t be with my classmates to sing side by side but then when I saw the final product I was almost put to tears,” she said. “It really stood up to Corona and showed her that we are stronger and that our hard work isn’t to be taken in vain.”
To view the virtual performance, please visit youtube.com and simply search “Narragansett High School Advanced Treble Chorus Virtual Choir” on Youtube.
