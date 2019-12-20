NARRAGANSETT – The town will pay only $3,500 toward new advanced air monitoring equipment and training for the fire department thanks to the securing of a national grant. The $70,333 Assistance to Firefighters grant, awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security, was accepted by the Narragansett Town Council Monday in a unanimous vote.
“The Fire Department was awarded a federal 2018 Assistance to Firefighters Grant which will provide the necessary funding for the purchase of advanced air monitoring equipment for the detection of hazardous gasses encountered during fire suppression, overhaul and other potentially dangerous environments our firefighters may encounter,” said Narragansett Fire Chief Scott Partington. “This AFG award will also provide for enhanced NFPA Fire Officer training for many of our firefighters to help educate and prepare them for future leadership roles.”
The firefighter grant will account for 95 percent of the total purchase cost of the air monitoring equipment and training ($73,850). In order to be eligible to receive the funding, the town was required to put forward non-federal matching funds equal to 5 percent of the grant total.
“The purpose of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program is to protect the health and safety of the public and firefighting personnel against fire and fire-related hazards,” an award letter from FEMA reads. “After careful consideration, FEMA has determined that the recipient’s project or projects submitted as part of the recipient’s application and detailed in the project narrative as well as the request details section of the application–including budget information–was consistent with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program’s purpose and was worthy of award.”
According to FEMA, $29,000 will go toward Narragansett Fire Department personnel training, while $35,850 will secure the air monitoring equipment. The remaining $9,000 is split between supplies and contractual costs. The grant was secured this year by Rhode Island Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressman Jim Langevin.
“I would like to thank Senator Reed and the rest of Rhode Island Congressional delegate for their continued support towards the Assistance to Firefighter Grant program,” said Partington. “Grant programs like the AFG and SAFER augment local funding and provide much-needed assistance to help meet the expanding role the fire service continues to play in our communities.”
“I commend NFD for its efforts to safeguard our communities and enhance public safety,” said Senator Reed, a senior member of the appropriations committee that oversees FEMA funding, who wrote letters to FEMA in support of Narragansett’s application. “I salute our firefighters and am pleased to help deliver these federal funds to help them do their jobs safely and efficiently.”
Partington said the new equipment would allow firefighters to monitor the air while extinguishing blazes in potentially hazardous environments, such as educational or medical laboratories and shipping cargo wells.
“This gas detection system will provide protection for the health and safety of the public and firefighter personnel,” said Partington in a memo to the town manager and council. “The ads detection system purchased includes two five-gas meters for the fire marshals and E-1 vehicles, six multi-gas meters and six combustible meters for each truck and seven single detectors for the rescue bags. This purchase will also include the software, compressed gas canisters, regulators, cyanide meter calibration and training of the gas detection system.”
The town purchased the equipment from Shipman’s, a firefighting equipment company based in Waterford, Conn., in a competitive bid process under Massachusetts General Laws.
