NARRAGANSETT – Narragansett Fire Chief Scott Partington will take on another leading role, this time at the state level. Partington was recently named the Rhode Island Association of Fire Chiefs (RIAFC) President at the organization’s annual installation banquet on Jan. 25. The news was announced by Dist. 33 (South Kingstown, Narragansett) Representative Carol Hagan McEntee in a ceremony at Arturo Joe’s.
“For almost three decades, Chief Partington has served the residents of Narragansett with distinction and honor,” she said. “Now, our esteemed fire chief is being appointed to another important position, and I and the rest of the residents of Narragansett could not be any prouder of our dear chief. The Rhode Island Association of Fire Chiefs are lucky to have Chief Partington at the helm, a fact that any citizen of Narragansett can attest to, and I have no doubt he will lead in his new position as he has done in Narragansett for so long.”
In a statement, Partington shared that he was honored to lead such an organization, one that he relied on when first becoming chief in Narragansett.
“I am very honored and humbled,” said Partington. “It is an incredible organization steeped in history entering its 53rd year and established back in 1967. I started on the executive board just five years ago, but with the recent retirements of three active fire chiefs on the board, the nomination of president came sooner than expected. The RIAFC was established as a means for fire chiefs to exchange information and ideas while forming a network of support. When I first started my role as Fire Chief here in Narragansett, I relied heavily on that support and input from both active and retired chiefs within the association. I possess a debt of gratitude to those mentors.”
Partington began serving on the Narragansett Fire Department in January of 1991, rising through the ranks until his appointment to the head of the department in November of 2013. Throughout his tenure, the fire chief has gained the trust and respect of the town, participating in community events such as an annual reading of “Stone Soup” for children at Maury Loontjens Memorial Library or staying late into the night during interminable town council meetings. In 2018, Partington helped coordinate an active shooter response drill involving 18 agencies, both state and local, at Narragansett Town Beach. His department is also known for getting a large amount of state and national grant awards.
“Over the course of his career with the Narragansett Fire Department, Chief Partington has served his community with valor, rising through the ranks of the department, learning what it means to be the best firefighter possible, using what he has learned from his superiors and fellow firefighters,” said McEntee. “All of his hard work, attention to detail, and his calling to help others, culminated in 2013 when he was named the Chief of the Narragansett Fire Department. He was the first Narragansett Fire Chief to be hired from within the department for decades.”
In his new role as RIAFC President, Partington said he would be responsible for coordinating the organization’s agendas, promoting professional development events, spreading new ideas to promote recruitment and retention within the fire service and continue with the work of previous presidents which focused on keeping firefighters and communities across RI safe through education, advocacy and lobbying.
According to the organization, RIAFC was established to further the professional development of the fire service; to insure and maintain greater protection of life and property from fire and disasters; to promote a bond among chiefs, chief officers, vendors and friends of the organization; to promote policy; to provide an exchange of information and ideas between fire chiefs; and to advocate or oppose legislation affecting the fire service. The Association’s charitable arm, RIAFC Foundation, was established in 2011 in order to support programs that further the advancement of the fire service, public education in fire prevention, expansion of fire training facilities, programs that support the health and safety of firefighters and fire service training and education.
