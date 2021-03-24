NARRAGANSETT – In a split vote Monday night, the town council approved the establishment of an Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Awareness (IDEA) Committee that will “showcase the town’s commitment to create an authentic and intentionally inclusive community that promotes a culture of unity, tolerance and empathy.”
The issue divided the council, with some members believing the language included in the proposal was too broad, overreaching and should be further vetted, and those councilors who argued there was no harm in establishing the group and acting toward its goal immediately. Ultimately, the motion to establish the IDEA Committee was approved in a 3-2 vote with councilors Patrick Murray, and Ewa Dzwierzynski opposed.
The proposal came from council president pro tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno, who worked closely with former Narragansett School Committee candidate and resident Alicia Vignali Henry to draft the motion for the establishment of the commission.
“Similar advisory committees have been formed in cities and towns across the country and here in Rhode Island and have yielded positive and measurable results,” said Vignali Henry. “With the help of our passionate and invested residents, Narragansett can create a catalyst that drives progress for social and environmental dimensions throughout the town.”
Vignali Henry added that the committee, if passed, would not “take anything away” from existing town officials or lead to government overreach and division.
“This committee, and others like it, are fundamentally to do the exact opposite, to compliment those who have always been included with those who may have been overlooked,” she said. “To offer guidance and encourage community governments based on lived experiences and bring people together to learn from one another.”
“There have always been laws and policies that keep us apart,” Vignali Henry added. “This intentional work is to counter those barriers and promote and nurture an environment where people can feel safe, welcome and thrive.”
The Town of Narragansett, named after the Native American tribe that settled and lived in the area prior to colonization, a subject that came up multiple times in the council’s consideration of the motion, has a 95 percent white population. Every member of its town council and school committee is white. The town is also a popular destination for students attending the nearby University of Rhode Island and has failed to meet state-mandated affordable housing quotas in recent years, despite the area’s beach and coastal-fueled summertime popularity and sprawling, ocean-view properties.
“I am safe from hurtful language and outdated, ingrained beliefs that at times impact my multicultural, biracial, immigrant-infused family, but I am not immune to the pain it causes,” said Vignali Henry. “I, like most others, have vowed to protect my family and the establishment of this committee will send a message that the residents of Narragansett will do the same for our current families, our perspective residents and our visitors. ”
The IDEA Committee, according to documents outlining its establishment, will be the first learning step in an “evolving process that encourages community outreach, new partnerships and fosters unique ways of thinking that put conversations into action, whereby trusting those we are empowering to guide [the town] through systemic changes.”
This includes community engagement, welcoming new cultural groups, developing and reviewing recruitment plans for attracting and hiring a diverse and talented pool of candidates, identifying specific sub-communities within the town and establishing a point of contact for such groups, launching “an aggressive Resident’s Against Racism Campaign that brings residents, businesses, and government services together in making Narragansett a safe, welcoming, and enriching community” and researching, recommending and drafting policy for education and training on bias, social justice and cultural literacy for town employees, school curriculum, community seminars and businesses, among other goals.
Murray staunchly opposed the motion, arguing that many of the provisions within the proposal were already included in the Town Charter while stating Narragansett did not suffer from such issues.
“To me, it conflicts with our code of ethics,” he said. “A lot of this is already in our Town Charter. There is inclusion and diversity already in there. To me, there’s nothing wrong. I don’t see a racial divide, I don’t see people being harassed, I don’t see issues that demand a special committee.”
Chief of Narragansett Police Sean Corrigan and Town Manager James Tierney said the town has not recently received any diversity complaints, though Tierney added that “this does not mean such [actions] do not exist.”
Recently, the police department has undergone sensitivity training and the town is currently reviewing its anti-discrimination policies, prompting Murray to state the issues outlined in the committee’s establishment are already being addressed at the town level.
“I don’t think anyone in the town is not aware that there are issues out there and our town is addressing it through programs,” he said.
Murray’s response elicited councilor Deb Kopech to comment that the establishment of the committee did not mean endorsement of policy. The committee would rather bring draft proposals to the town council for approval, which council president Jesse Pugh said was welcome.
“It’s not going to be a runaway committee implementing policies that aren’t approved by the town council,” said Pugh. “That’s just the way that all committees work. It’s recommendations [to the town council], that’s how it always works…This is a committee, there’s no [automatic] authority.”
“Generally, Narragansett is not a diverse town,” he added. “That’s not an insult to anybody, this isn’t calling anyone a ‘bigot’ or anything like that. It’s generally one religion, it has a very high-income tax bracket at this point, it’s not diverse. Do we want it to be? I think most people would agree we do. But it’s not something that’s going to happen on its own.”
Pugh also pointed out Narragansett does not have an annual celebration for the people the town is named after. Murray continued his opposition, stating the proposal was “trying to change the whole way of life in Narragansett.” The council then went to the public, where the motion was met with large approval but still drew some detractors.
Public Testimony
“The IDEA Committee seeks to simply find out if there are people whose voices are missing in the conversations we have about what happens in our town at all levels, from schools to recreation to businesses,” said Rhode Island State Senator Alana DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown). “In considering this, please think about this process we are engaging in right now – public comment and testimony. The process of asking for input from people who are affected by an issue is central to how decisions get made, as it should be.”
“Actively being inclusive takes a lot of work and needs to be intentional, so I’m proud that Narragansett is looking to take this step,” said Rhode Island State Senator Bridget Valverde (D-Dist. 35, East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett).
“I’m calling to support this motion as a person who’s been marginalized and as a parent of brown-skinned boys,” said resident Gina Giramma. “I know that this town does need some support in this area…it’s something that the community does need to talk about. It’s typically the white men who say we don’t have a problem, but maybe it’s because they’ve never experienced it.”
Resident Al Alba agreed with Murray and said the proposal should go before the town solicitor for vetting before being approved.
“When you have things that are overreaching, then we could have a system of political correctness,” he said. “And then we could have perceived in Narragansett that we do have discrimination, we have racism, we have a town council that is not empathetic toward other people. I think that’s setting a dangerous precedent.”
Narragansett School Committee member Alex Menzies also voiced support for the establishment of the committee.
Councilor Dzwierzynski, stating the proposal should be tabled to give time for legal review, amended the motion to be continued to allow for town solicitor vetting. Dzwierzynski vigorously said she supported the motion and could not understand why delaying it for two weeks would be a detriment. Councilors Cicilline Buonanno and Kopech pointed out the current council had already approved two town boards and commissions since being elected in November, with the establishment of those committees having no founding documents or legal review before being passed.
Ultimately, Dzwierzynski’s amendment failed 2-3 and the underlying motion to establish an IDEA Committee was approved 3-2, with Pugh, Cicilline Buonanno and Kopech in favor and Murray and Dzwierzynski opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.