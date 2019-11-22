NARRAGANSETT – The Town of Narragansett is now a Purple Heart Town, according to a proclamation read by the town council Monday night, which declared its support for local veterans, specifically Purple Heart recipients. Narragansett now joins a number of other South County towns in support the initiative, which seeks to bring awareness to Purple Heart recipients and their sacrifices.
The resolution was read by Narragansett Town Council President Matthew Mannix and is reprinted below:
“Whereas the Town of Narragansett, Washington County, Rhode Island has always supported its military veteran population, and whereas the Purple Heart is the oldest military declaration in present use and was initially created as the badge of military merit by General George Washington in 1782 and whereas the Purple Heart was the first American service award decoration made available to the common soldier, and was specifically awarded to members of the United States’ armed forces who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat with a declared enemy of the United States of America, and whereas the mission of the military board of the Purple Heart is to foster an environment of good will among combat-wounded veterans and their families, promote patriotism, support legislative initiatives and, most importantly, make sure that we never forget, and whereas the State of Rhode Island has a large, highly decorated veteran population, including many Purple Heart recipients and whereas Narragansett appreciates the sacrifices our Purple Herat recipients made in defending our freedoms and believe it is important that we acknowledge them for their courage and show them the honor and support they’ve earned, now, therefore, be it resolved that the town council of the Town of Narragansett hereby proclaims the Town of Narragansett a Purple Heart Town.”
In September, the Town of South Kingstown became a Purple Heart Town, just after both the towns of Exeter and North Kingstown, among others, declared support, in August.
“This is amazing,” said Joseph “Tiger” Patrick II, VFW Post 916 Commander at the Narragansett Town Council meeting Monday night. “Our ultimate dream is to have Route 4, all the way from Westerly to Route 95 be ‘Purple Heart Highway.’ You guys are the next brick. Thank you so much.”
Chartered by Congress for combat-wounded veterans, the Purple Heart is composed of military men and women who received the Purple Heart Medal for wounds suffered in combat or by an act of international terrorism, according to the organization. “Although our membership is restricted to the combat wounded, we support all veterans and their families with a myriad of nation-wide programs by Chapters and National Service Officers,” reads purpleheart.org.
“Narragansett has always been a tremendous community that is very supportive of veterans’ issues,” said resident, veteran and VFW Post 916 member Ron Gilchrist. “Especially on this issue and the Purple Heart. The Purple Heart dates back to George Washington and it really is so important. We here tonight are veterans of foreign wars. So we know first hand the importance and what it means for folks to be awarded the Purple Heart.”
“No one joins the military and says ‘I’m going to join the military and get me a Purple Heart,’ nobody says that,” Gilchrist continued. “It happens because those individuals have put themselves in harm’s way, extreme harm, and they have bled and died for this country, for our community, for our values and for everyone here.”
Gilchrist then read statistics that stated nearly one million Purple Hearts were distributed in WWII, 315,000 in the Vietnam War and over 118,000 in Korea.
“I am very, very proud,” he concluded, before joining fellow veterans at the Narragansett Town Hall assembly room podium during loud applause from those in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.