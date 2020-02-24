SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The work of preparing the land swap application continues, according to Director of Leisure Services Terry Murphy.
The application, which seeks to allow South County Health to expand its parking into the existing Town Farm Park, in exchange for a 35-acre parcel of land in the northwest corner of town, known as Glen Rock, requires an extensive amount of work.
At the moment, all of the comments made at public meetings concerning the land swap proposal are being compiled and summarized, Murphy said. In all, there were five meetings at which members of the community were welcomed to provide comment — three of which were held by the recreation commission, and two of which were held by the town council.
Dozens of community members also wrote in with their comments of support or opposition.
In addition to compiling all of these comments, the town must also respond to all substantive comments that expressed concerns or questions — which most members of the community did provide, either in written letters or at a podium, according to Murphy.
Some changes to the plans have also been made since the proposal first came to the attention of the recreation commission and the town council. It will have some delineation based on recommendations, slightly changing the lines to be drawn between town and hospital land, and it will also include plans for a liner walking park that will encircle the campus.
All of the public comments are currently being compiled by Murphy, though the responses are making their way up to the town manager’s office. Planning Director Kaela Gray will also be part of that process, Murphy said.
Members of the recreation commission looked to Murphy to ensure that their own comments on the land swap proposal will also be included in this application, which Town Manager Robert Zarnetske told the council he hopes will be submitted in the coming weeks.
Particular concern for Secretary Joanne Blessing’s previous motion, that the hospital make a financial commitment to pay for on-site improvements, such as the linear park, were expressed.
Though there’s no contract or agreement at this point, the hospital did express that they are willing to do this, Murphy said. The details of this will likely be hammered out between the town council, town manager and the hospital.
On behalf of Vice Chairperson John Biafore, who could not be in attendance that night, member Will Litvin requested that concerns about the appraisal of the two pieces of land in question also be included in the application.
“For the town to even say that these are of equal monetary value, nevermind recreational value, which is what we discussed, is, in our opinion, significantly off,” Litvin said.
“We can go back to the fact that the Town Farm property portion that was conveyed for cash and appraised in a different market many years prior to, was valued higher than this appraisal — which just goes to prove that we have an issue,” he added.
The town had previously attempted to swap land in the past, allowing the hospital to expand into part of Town Farm Park. The critical error back then, according to Zarnetske, had been that money has been swapped rather than deeds — even though those funds had been used to purchase Tuckertown Park. Roughly two decades later, the issue has never been properly remedied.
Murphy assured Litvin, however, that his concerns about the appraisals — that Town Farm Park had been appraised under the lense of its easement from the National Park Service, but Glen Rock was appraised at market value–will be included in the application.
The application will first be going to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, who’ll determine whether or not the land swap proposal will be sent up to the federal level for consideration.
Biafore and Litvin have both expressed this concern multiple times now, and expressed concerns that the application is flawed for this reason.
“It just seems foolish to even proceed with this application process with a flawed appraisal process,” Litvin said. “Why not get it right the first time?”
Palazzetti echoed these comments, pointing to how much the plans had improved over the span of two weeks when the town council had decided to delay its vote. In that time, South County Health returned with plans to relocate the playground and drawings for a linear park that would encircle the campus.
“I think, personally, that they have a very small chance of getting support from DEM and the National Park Service,” Palazzetti said. “Had they worked with us for another two weeks, another month for sure, I think we could have gotten behind it. Their substantive comments would have [produced] a supportive recreation commission.”
“Now they’re going forward with a completely unsupportive recreation commission, and I don’t think their chances are good,” he added.
In other business, the commission also reviewed the recreation department’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Although the budget has yet to be finalized, the net-zero budget will not be looking for additional funds for facilities and maintenance.
The only increases seen in the budget are due to contractual personnel obligations — some due to retirements that would not usually fall under the parks department.
“We were tasked with trying to maintain a zero percent increase, with the exception of personnel and benefits,” Murphy said.
The parks budget, which is at about a 3 percent increase, underwent very little change. Supplies had gone up slightly by $1,000, she said, but the department could easily use $5,000. Warmer winters, with less need for snow plowing, have also been helping to keep costs down.
Part of managing the zero-based budget, Parks Superintendent Rex Eberly said, has been finding ways to be more efficient. For the past three years, the department has been able to find ways to increase services and keep up with the expenses.
In some cases, leagues that rent out the fields have also generously agreed to chip in for costs like paint and line marker.
