MATUNUCK — When students at Matunuck Elementary School feel upset or anxious, they’ll have a new inviting space to help calm themselves.
Thanks to SK Wellness (SWELL) and generous donations from parents, a once-vacant room that has been used for storage space has now been transformed. The modest but comforting “Mindful Me” room now boasts several different calming stations that students can take advantage of, according to Sustainability Coordinator Sonia Lacombe.
“It’s for them to learn what works for them,” she said. “Some kids might not be soothed by just reading a book or listening to a story or child’s mediation — maybe they need to get that energy out.”
More active stations allow students to write or draw, or take advantage of some of the sensory items. One wall is filled with bubble wrap, pipe cleaners, buttons and a wide variety of other textures for students to touch and interact with, but there’s also a bookcase filled with items like stress relief squeeze balls, Play-Doh and glitter jars.
There’s also yoga pose cards, Lacombe noted, with enough space for students to move around in.
The small room isn’t going to be a place where you schedule time, Communications Director Melissa Mowry explained, but rather someplace you come when you feel like you need it.
“We’re trying to help them recognize when they start to get to the point where they need to calm down a little bit, or before it escalates — to recognize when they might need a little break,” Mowry said. “We call it giving your brain a break.”
“They might come here when they’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed, or they’re having a conflict with a friend,” she added.
The SWELL team envisions this space as somewhere students can have disagreements mediated, or a space teachers could bring their class to get some energy out.
On Wednesday morning, Lacombe, Mowry and SWELL Director MK Whitten debuted the newly re-invented space to students at Matunuck Elementary School, teaching them about the intention and purpose of the room.
“This day is great because they come in here and we share the purpose of it,” Lacombe said. “It’s not punitive. It’s where you come to use your strategies.”
One of the strategies Whitten was eager to share and reinforce with students was their breathing — something she affectionately refers to as their superpower.
Students would timidly enter the room at first, Whitten said, but eventually, with encouragement and reassurance that everything there was for them to use, they would all come out of their shell.
“This is another place to learn other things that will calm your mind and body,” Whitten told a small group of second-grade students on Wednesday morning. “You can pick what works for you.”
With each class that came to tour the room, Whitten encouraged students to interact with all of the stations, stressing the importance of clearing their minds when they come in. After a few minutes of seeing everything in the room, she’d gather students in a circle to practice their breathing techniques.
Whitten, Lacombe and Mowry handed out flowers, instructing students to take a deep breath in and blow on the petals before heading back to their classes. With some classes, they even taught students a few yoga poses.
A few months ago this was something SWELL had only consulted and brainstormed about, but after putting a call of action out to parents, supplies were purchased and quickly put in place.
“The room was made possible in huge part by donations from the parents of this school,” Whitten said. “The parents really invested a lot in this school.”
