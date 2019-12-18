NARRAGANSETT–Recently unsealed minutes from Narragansett Town Council executive sessions taking place over the summer revealed that a majority on the council offered the position of Narragansett Town Manager to a candidate without conducting other interviews or advertising the position publicly. The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office recently found that the council had violated the state’s open meetings act multiple times in its search for a new town manager by discussing subjects related to the hiring process that should have been entertained in a public setting, behind closed doors.
In the spring and summer, the Narragansett Town Council conducted a search for a new town manager after acting manager Sean Corrigan reported he would not be seeking the position on a full-time basis. This resulted in the unanimous appointment of current manager James Tierney in August. However, the Attorney General’s recent finding shows the council violated the OMA multiple times throughout the process.
Under the OMA, municipal bodies are allowed to interview candidates for positions in executive sessions, or legal meetings closed to the public. Those interviews and discussions, however, cannot broach topics such as employment terms, interview scheduling and other hiring-related matters. When the council discussed in executive session subjects such as salary for the position, advertising the position, pension contribution, contract terms and interview schedule, it violated the OMA.
“However, our review also reveals that during each of these executive session meetings, the council also discussed other matters related to the town manager position, such as how to proceed with advertising the position, collecting resumes, and scheduling interviews for the position, as well as how the council would determine which applicants to interview and how to proceed if a councilmember was contacted by an applicant,” the finding from the Attorney General’s Office, dated Nov. 29, reads. “Additionally, at the July 8, 2019 executive session, the Council discussed potential contract terms for the position. Discussion of these topics–which did not pertain to any individual applicant’s job performance or qualifications–in executive session pursuant to R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-46-5(a)(l) violated the OMA.”
As part of the finding, the council was ordered to unseal the minutes of the executive sessions in which the violations occurred. Now public, these minutes showed that the council heavily favored Seth Klaiman, current chief of staff for U.S. Congressman James Langevin and a candidate for the town manager position, before proceeding with a more extensive search. At an executive session taking place May 31, council president pro tem Jill Lawler indicated she would like to interview Klaimain before conducting other interviews or advertising the position publicly. One council member, Jesse Pugh, had reservations.
“Councilor Pugh said he wanted to advertise the position and establish a pool of candidates to interview, including Mr. Klaiman,” minutes from the session, written by Narragansett Town Clerk Theresa Donovan, state. “Council President Mannix was concerned about the effects of delay, and felt Mr. Klaiman was a strong candidate.”
Councilor Rick Lema also expressed support for Klaiman during this session. It was then decided to tentatively schedule an interview with Klaiman in executive session on June 5. The minutes show Klaiman was interviewed by the council on that date for a little over an hour, and councilor Patrick Murray pushed for posting the position and reviewing resumes. Pugh agreed, noting other applicants should be interviewed.
“Council President Mannix said that is a lengthy process,” the minutes read. “He noted that, when the solicitor was replaced, the council appointed an individual who had approached them, without a search being conducted.”
A consensus was then reached that Mannix would instruct the town’s Human Resources department to publicize the position through all local sources and job sites previously discussed and to collect resumes through June 20.
According to Mannix, resulting resumes went out to all town councilors for review on Friday, June 21.
“[Mannix] explained the process, and said interviews would be scheduled for three candidates agreed upon by consensus,” the minutes for the executive session taking place June 24 read. “Any Council member could request one ‘wildcard’ to interview. The wildcard candidates do not require consensus. According to the minutes, at this meeting, Pugh indicated he had not had enough time to review 25 resumes, and suggested reconvening in three days. Following discussion, it was agreed that candidates would be interviewed, which resulted in the June 29 executive session interviews of Tierney, Klaiman and two others.
“Regarding Seth Klaiman, who was interviewed on a previous occasion, Councilors Lawler and Lema indicated that Mr. Klaiman was their top choice because of his involvement with RI state government, and that would benefit Narragansett,” the June 29 minutes continue. “While Councilors Mannix, Lawler and Lema were impressed by Mr. Tierney, they stated Mr. Klaiman was their first choice.”
Despite councilors Pugh and Murray voicing that they would not support the appointment of Klaiman at this session, Mannix said he would still contact the applicant and offer the position, noting that the council majority favored Klaiman. According to minutes from the council’s July 8, executive session, Klaiman refused to accept the position if it was to be offered on a 3-2 vote, which lead to the unanimous appointment of Tierney by the council. In the following executive sessions, councilors debated several issues that were found to be in violation of the OMA including contract terms and pension details for Tierney’s employment.
In a lengthy interview, Mannix said he disagreed with the attorney general’s recent finding, noting that prior, similar manager searches had yielded no OMA violations, and said the Narragansett Town Charter does not provide a specific process for the appointment of a town manager. Under the charter, one of the powers and duties of the council is to appoint the town’s manager.
“There’s no process that you have to follow for a town manager search,” said Mannix. “In fact, in the four town manager searches I’ve had, the similarity between them, the topics discussed in the interviews that I always thought were lawful and the Attorney General is all of a sudden hairsplitting about what we can talk about, that’s always been what’s consistent. What’s not been consistent is the process.”
Mannix, who has been on the council since 2012, has been a part of the processes that resulted in the appointments of multiple prior town managers, both acting and full time. The position has proven to be tumultuous in Narragansett, with four managers appointed by the council in the last five years and multiple acting managers filling in between these appointments.
When asked why the council majority pushed for Klaiman so hard early on in the process, Mannix said it was matter of saving time after the departure of previous town manager James Manni to head the state police in January.
“Jim Manni left, Sean Corrigan was acting town manager and it was unclear whether or not he wanted the full-time position,” he said. “After the budget process, when he informed us that he did not want the full-time position, we knew we had to conduct a search. I’ve been through four town manager searches, and I know that they can be very lengthy. Even before that, people approach council members about their interest, it’s natural.”
In the May 31, 2019 executive session meeting minutes, Mannix noted the need for an executive session for the task because “confidentiality has been a problem during prior manager recruitment processes” and said that council members had received correspondence from potential candidates for the position, including Klaiman.
“The reason I wanted to see if anyone had already showed interest was if we went through a whole long process like we did after Pam’s death, with the search for Jim Manni, that was a long process,” said Mannix. ”I expressed that throughout the meeting minutes. That was a true crisis. Pam had died. Here, we weren’t sure if our police chief was going to do it on an acting or a full-time basis. Once he informed us he didn’t want the full-time basis, I felt that if we had a candidate that a majority of the council felt was qualified, I didn’t see a need of going through a process if we already feel there’s somebody strong.”
In January of 2016, Narragansett Town Manager at the time Pamela Nolan died unexpectedly of heart failure.
According to the Narragansett Town Charter and the town’s code of ordinances, the manager selection process is not specific.
“The town manager shall be appointed by a majority of the council for an indefinite term,” Article 3 of the code of ordinances reads. “He/she shall be chosen by the council solely on the basis of education and executive and administrative qualifications, with special reference to actual experience in, or knowledge of, accepted practice in respect to the duties of the office as hereinafter set forth. At the time of his/her appointment, he/she need not be a resident of the town or state, but during tenure of office shall be domiciled within the town. No councilmember shall receive such appointment during the term for which he/she shall have been elected and the year following.”
When asked if he intended to offer the position to Klaiman despite opposition from a council minority, Mannix said doing so was reaching across the aisle to endorse a candidate for the position who currently worked for a Democratic congressman.
“What I had authority from the council to do was to talk to [Klaiman] about job terms and tell him what the vote was going to be,” said Mannix. “That’s always something that people who are candidates are concerned about. Basically, I met with him and told him that the majority of the council was in favor of him but it wasn’t going to be unanimous. In a non-partisan town, I have shown that I’m picking people who I think are the best for the job.”
Mannix said to his understanding, it was legal to interview a candidate for the town manager position before publicly advertising the position, and the town was under no legal obligation to post the position in the first place.
“It’s discretion of the council,” he said. “Let’s say we had two very qualified candidates who were residents of the town. One comes on, doesn’t like it, says it’s not the right fit, leaves. If there were two strong finalists, if the council liked both of them and thought both were good fits, it would be foolish to reopen the process and have a six-month selection process. So I don’t see any legal requirement for us to post it in advance and the timing of interviews can be done whenever you want.”
“This process would have been the same if this was public or private,” he continued. “The public is no better off with the release of these minutes than they were beforehand. The only people hurt by the release of these minutes are the finalists [for the Narragansett Town Manager position] because the finalists selected a private interview, they were given the option of a public or private interview, and they had that expectation and now their names are out there. Upon releasing these minutes, thank you to the complainants by the way, I had to go and call the finalists and essentially apologize that we were revealing their names. I think that’s who’s harmed in this process. People have an expectation of privacy.”
When asked if he knowingly violated the OMA, Mannix took aim at the content of the law.
“The attorney general’s finding is somewhat obscure, I think,” he said. “I’ve been through four town manager searches. The interviews that we conducted are substantially similar to how those interviews were conducted in the prior processes. What you do in the interview process is you are looking at the candidates’ qualifications and character, which you are allowed to do under the OMA. In the conversation, you talk about interview schedule, you talk about contract terms, its impossible to talk about character and performance of a candidate without discussing contract terms. Because if you’re going to give someone better terms, then you’re going to talk about if they’re deserving of that, are they a better performer, you might have access to their salary information if they’re coming from the public sector.”
“I think the Attorney General’s decision in this case is impossible to actually implement,” Mannix continued. “You would literally be bouncing in and out of the executive session when you speak about character and performance, and then now you’re talking about contract terms. I think it’s a misunderstanding of a normal hiring process. I’m actually very disappointed in the Attorney General’s finding and I don’t agree with it. I followed their directive to unseal the minutes and release them, but I think it’s an unrealistic and very obscure violation. I don’t know how you can talk about character and performance without talking about scheduling interviews or talk about terms of employment.”
When asked if he would do anything differently in the same situation, such as bringing council discussions of manager employment terms or interviews to the public realm, and in in light of the Attorney General’s recent finding, Mannix referred to the process the council followed during previous town manager searches.
“I think it’s very hard to figure out what’s fair game and what’s not fair game based on this attorney general’s letter and I’ve read this attorney general’s letter several times,” he said. “Having been through the process, there was never a problem. There was never a problem with how we conducted the search. No open meetings problem with the hiring process that resulted in the hiring of past town managers.”
In an interview, councilor Jesse Pugh said he believed the town manager appointment process was intentionally shielded from the public through executive sessions.
“The method for eventually posting the position, selecting candidates, and restricting the number of candidates we could interview to one candidate per councilor...all of this information was kept private and sealed in executive session,” he said. “There was no good reason, in my opinion, for this to not be made public at the time. I voted ‘No’ during roll-call in opposition to entering executive session for most of these meetings and voted ‘No’ to sealing the meetings. I was uncomfortable with the secretive nature of this hiring.”
Pugh also noted his opposition to hiring Klaiman was not personal, but was more centered on the process carried out by the council majority.
“My opposition to hiring Mr. Klaiman had nothing to do with him or his qualifications,” said Pugh. “He was given special access to the town council and granted preferential treatment with an exclusive interview before the position was posted. My feeling was that we could not hire someone, anyone, who had been given an unfair advantage. This portrays the appearance of a ‘backroom deal’ for a political insider and to me was disqualifying, no matter who the person was. Advance interviews held in secret is the opposite of transparent government and is something I am not willing to go along with. I could not vote to hire someone under these circumstances.”
“I do want to be clear that this process should not reflect poorly on Mr. Klaiman, he did what any candidate applying for a position would do, which is, accept an offer to interview,” Pugh added.
Pugh, who was first elected to the council in 2018, noted his concerns with the town manager appointment process, or lack thereof of one.
“This was my first time being part of the hiring process for a town manager and I was surprised by the lack of formal policy,” he said. “It is now clear to me, and to anyone paying attention, that the town, unfortunately, has no obligation to follow common fair hiring practices or to display any accountability to the public. There were a lot of issues throughout the process and I’m anxious to fix these issues by creating official hiring rules and increased transparency as a member of the next town council, should I be re-elected.”
Pugh also extended his thanks to the multiple residents that recently filed OMA violation complaints against the town council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.