SOUTH KINGSTOWN – This year, four seats are up for grabs on the school committee and eight local candidates are hoping to fill those vacancies.
During an unprecedented election season that has shaken up the way candidates would usually canvass their fellow community members, candidates for town council and school committee were invited to take part in a question and answer opportunity.
Responses from candidates whose names were on the primary ballot printed in September, and Independent candidates (and a lone Republican candidate running for town council) appeared in October.
The following responses are being printed in the same order as their names will appear on the ballot on Election Day.
Michelle Brousseau – Democrat
Q: Why have you chosen to run for public office?
A: It has been my pleasure to serve on the South Kingstown School Committee for 8 years. During this time, I have attended more than 225 hours of Professional Development for School Committees , and have a 90+% meeting attendance record. I am seeking re-election because my work on behalf of the community is not complete.
In my time on the School Committee, I have served as the Legislative Liaison to the General Assembly, chaired the Accountability sub-committee, and worked on contract negotiations with our unions, among other tasks. In my capacity as Legislative Liaison, I have testified several times before various committees of the General Assembly on behalf of the District.
If re-elected, I will work to bring back “Community Conversations” which we had until 2018. Besides allowing community input on a regular basis, these forums allowed community members to learn and ask questions about initiatives supported by the School Committee before they were implemented.
Q: What do you view as the biggest issue facing our community today?
A: We are facing some difficult issues in South Kingstown: significant declining enrollment, annual decreases in state aid, and buildings in need of upgrades and repairs. All of that existed before the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now we are in need of additional cleaning supplies, increased staffing levels in the custodial and maintenance departments as well as additional school nurses.
In light of this pandemic, we need to seriously considerSocial and Emotional Learning in the district because if the students are not emotionally and physically safe, they cannot learn. The School Committee brought Scarlett Lewis’s “Choose Love” movement to the district in 2017. I would like to see that program re- instituted and expanded across the district.
We need to seriously look at the inequities that exist among our four elementary schools. Our per pupil expenditure is one of the highest in the state; that cost is even higher in our underutilized elementary schools. This issue needs immediate attention.
Q: Do you support plans to relocate the high school?
A: No. I am concerned that the issues with the site that were brought up on numerous occasions (ledge, wetlands, traffic, etc) will make completion of the project in the manner envisioned impossible. I fear that the existing building which, according to The Jacobs Report, needs significant repairs will not get any more than a coat of paint.
The issue of the foot traffic on Main Street after school hours was repeatedly raised by the Wakefield Merchants Association in the past. In my humble opinion, the High School students would have more ability to patronize the Main St businesses after school, and would have more access to spending money.
Most of all, I believe that movement of the High School from its central Wakefield location will exacerbate inequities in the experience of our high school students. They will no longer be able to easily walk to after school jobs and/or internships.
Q: Why should voters place their trust in you?
A: I have always strived to make decisions based on data, and not emotions. My votes have always put the children of the district first, while being respectful to the taxpayers whose tax dollars fund the District.
I believe that the future of our district is bright. We have some amazing teachers and leaders in our district. But with the current global pandemic, there are many challenges facing our district in the coming year. This and other challenges faced by the School Department will require collaboration with many different members of our community and the willingness to be open to views that may differ from our own. I am completely committed to listening to community members while steering us in the direction that is best for our children, the community, and the future of education in South Kingstown.
Paula Whitford – Democrat
Q: Why have you chosen to run for public office?
A: I am currently raising four of my grandchildren and guiding their journey through the SK schools. This is my third time traveling through our school system, since I attended myself and raised three children in town. I am running for School Committee with a focus on Equity, Inclusion, and Engagement in Education. What that means to me is that we give all children the tools they need to succeed regardless of their background or personal circumstance; that we move beyond “diversity” to a true uplifting of all cultures in our schools and curriculum; and that by creating a new culture in the schools we can improve community and family engagement across the board. It wasn’t until this year’s experience guiding one grandchild through her IEP and my work on education policy with the Peace Dale Leadership Council that I felt sure I needed to run for School Committee.
Q: What do you view as the biggest issue facing our community today?
A: I’m running on several interconnected issues but if I had to pick just one, I’d start with gap closing in the early years. I am an advocate for investing in early education. South Kingstown should start planning for a pathway to universal, full-day Pre-K. To begin, SK could pursue existing RIDE grant opportunities, collaborating, if possible, with existing private preschool programs at no cost to the town. Full-day Pre-K improves long term outcomes, reduces achievement gaps, and allows all students to start strong. High quality, universal Pre-K has been shown by RIDE to reduce the total cost to school districts. Students that start strong are less likely to need expensive services year after year. The investing of funds needed to bring full-day Pre-K to SK is a fiscally responsible decision that will yield yearly dividends reducing the school department budget over the long run.
Q: Do you support plans to relocate the high school?
A: I think about the high school relocation as part of a much bigger issue, improving our school facilities. South Kingstown’s schools desperately need updating and RIDE is offering a once in a generation opportunity to heavily subsidize these improvements. Whatever path we take, we must deal with maintenance of all of our buildings. I am supportive of the relocation of the high school if the architects and engineers confirm it is a viable plan and we respect the need for town recreation. If that’s not possible, then I would support renovations at Columbia Street.
Q: Why should voters place their trust in you?
A: I am running because I care deeply about our community and feel strongly that we need to do things differently to successfully educate SK students with diverse learning needs and life experiences. That requires having School Committee members with diverse backgrounds and experiences. I am raising four of my grandchildren and see that many of the challenges that existed a generation ago remain. Fixing these issues that affect our entire school community is my core motivation, not past committee votes, elections, or campaigns.
Melissa A. Boyd – Democrat
Q: Why have you chosen to run for public office?
A: I am an involved parent in the district and have three children in three different SK schools. Effective communication, transparency, and enhanced dialogue with the community is more important than ever and I know that I have, at times, not felt that my concerns were heard. I hope to use my experience in working with others to not only make space for all opinions coming from members of our community but to also be professional and timely in my responses. I believe we can improve on efforts to efficiently deliver on our mission in a way that better reflects our community values. I bring experience in facility and budget planning, facilitation, strategic planning, conflict resolution, diversity and inclusion and curriculum development. I believe this experience would allow me to be an immediate asset to the School Committee as we face complex decisions in the years to come, and I am ready to serve.
Q: What do you view as the biggest issue facing our community today?
A: There is not one simple answer. We have incredibly complex issues ahead in SK including addressing community concerns (including funding concerns and reduced opportunities for community engagement), safety and supports for students and teachers during COVID-19, making critical capital planning decisions, and addressing inequities in faculty retention, per student spending, and appropriate allocation of resources — especially for those most in need in our communities. I offer experience and a readiness to serve immediately when addressing these strategic needs.
Q: Do you support plans to relocate the high school?
A: I am unable to support any project or build without seeing the financials and what that ROI will include. As someone who has participated in several facility planning and construction projects, on-going communication with stakeholders and taxpayers is vital. Based on the recent TC/SC meetings, SK is in a time crunch to get this material in to be considered for the Phase 2 of the bond which is vitally important to potential funding. The community can expect to see the projected costs shortly - and cost would be one of the factors for rejecting/refining the scope of the projects. Personally, I have significant concerns that what was once a community envisioned series of improvements to a reduced number of facilities (all remaining) is now a very focused high school build project with very limited plans for the Pre-K through 4 spaces. Most concerning, however, is our timeline with limited opportunity for shared input, dialogue, revision, and community feedback. I hope this will change going forward.
Q: Why should voters place their trust in you?
A: I believe the issues we face require a passion for education in addition to a skill set that equips our SC to address the complex issues stated above. As a native Rhode Islander, I have spent my career supporting learners through work in mental health, education, and educational administration. My daily work at URI involves addressing complex projects, responsible financial management with limited funds, meeting the needs of all stakeholders, curriculum reform, strategic planning, and a proven record of developing and sustaining initiatives that empower all members of our community. Personally, I believe in leading through example - my actions have and will continue to demonstrate my ability to address issues & conflict professionally, to remain focused on our mission, and to deliver outcomes responsibly & effectively in a way that supports the common good.
Christie Fish – Democrat
Q: Why have you chosen to run for public office?
A: I have been preparing for this work for more than half of my life. For me, this is a calling rather than a position. The synthesis of my education, professional knowledge and personal experience makes this a very natural next step. In addition, the time is right. I don’t believe we will ever again be in a place in history that affords us such a wholly unique opportunity to positively affect the present and future of our childrens’ education. The combination of the pandemic and the goals of the newly formed organization T.A.S.K (Towards Anti-racism in South Kingstown) have forced our district to look beyond what we can offer confined by the four walls of a classroom and a one-size-fits-all curriculum. Now more than ever is the time we are driven to demand equity.
The combination of my professional and personal experience makes me the ideal candidate to meet this moment. I’ve been an elementary teacher on almost every grade level in a variety of settings including special education. Notably, I currently have three children in the district. Two of my children are in the DLI (Dual Language Immersion Program). My oldest child has been intimately involved with the special education system in South Kingstown. The sum of their experiences - as well as my own - gives me first-hand knowledge and insights into how to serve our entire school community.
Q: What do you view as the biggest issue facing our community today?
A: “As you discover what strength you can draw from your community in this world from which it stands apart, look outward as well as inward. Build bridges instead of walls.” - Sonya Sotomayor
The biggest issue facing our community today is the divide that exists within it. Such pervasive polarization has prevented us from moving forward. I have said this before but it deserves mentioning again: We have sorted ourselves in groups that seemingly have immovable walls around them. Without penetrating these barriers, progress will continue to be challenging to say the least.
I believe the divide is due to philosophical differences regarding how best to invest in our educational system and how to spend our tax dollars. Folks are seeing these issues as mutually exclusive; in other words, you can’t possibly support fiscal sustainability and support schools. Conversely, if you want to invest in schools you’re not being fiscally responsible. Each side feels they are not being heard and therefore disrespected while, at the end of the day, most of us are striving towards the same goal to do what is best for our community. It is how we believe we should arrive there that is different.
I believe my job is to help bridge our divide.
Q: Do you support plans to relocate the high school?
A: I support the plans to relocate the high school for two main reasons. The first is that it is fiscally advantageous. Our current high school is too large for the number of students we have in South Kingstown. Once the building is complete across the district we will be taking 100,000 sq ft of building offline, which will help address operational costs on an annual basis.
More importantly, it is the right move for our learners. It will create flexible, 21st century spaces and sits on many acres where students can learn from the environment around them. As an educator, I’ve always believed that what happens inside any building is what’s most important. However, we know that having certain spaces optimizes teaching and learning. I was fortunate to be part of a visioning stakeholders group this spring that was led by educational planner, Frank Locker. The work done to initiate the design for the new high school was “research-based and future oriented.” The mission was to transform the space to improve educational delivery, foster greater connections among all members of the school community and also strengthen the relationship of our school within the broader community.
It would be an honor to be part of the continued planning and transformation of this once in a lifetime opportunity.
Q: Why should voters place their trust in you?
A: I firmly believe trust and respect are earned. I further believe they are earned by actions, not just poignant phrases, speeches and posts. My history in the community demonstrates my commitment to honor and elevate the members within it. I have served over the past several years as a volunteer soccer coach, CARES mentor, classroom volunteer, special education advocate and most recently as a member of the COVID Mutual Aid and Support Group.
Since announcing my candidacy I have also been hosting my own community conversations that are open to the public. These conversations have included district teachers, leaders, parents and community members. We’ve thoughtfully addressed issues around special education, racial equity, SEL (social emotional learning) and PBL (project based learning). I have upcoming conversations about re-engaging people within the community and fiscal accountability. Each of these focal points are things I’ve been advocating for over the past several years. In my view, they are matters of significant importance and in some cases urgency. I will continue to advocate whether I’m at the table, the microphone or in the audience. I pledge to earn the trust of this community by continuing my work and following through on my mission to bridge the gap through equity and understanding.
Jacy Northup – Independent
Q: Why have you chosen to run for public office?
A: We are at a pivotal time in South Kingstown's history, as a School Committee member I have had the opportunity to be a part of working on the facility plan as well as recreating the way in which we deliver education. As an incumbent, I am eager to continue the very important work that I have started. I want to be part of the collaborative team that is creating a legacy to ensure that every single student has access to the best and most supportive educational program possible.
Q: What do you view as the biggest issue facing our community today?
A: Co-Vid 19 aside, I would say the biggest issue facing our community at large is a disagreement on how to move forward fixing our schools. However, from an educational standpoint, the largest issue is what is actually happening in our schools. The gap between educational outcomes of those who qualify for free and reduced lunch and those who do not. We are at a place where the stars are aligning and we have support in our community to do better. We have an administrative team who is leading the way in this work and we have top notch teachers and paraprofessionals who are actively engaging. I am invested in equity across the district for all of our students. As part of the Policy Review Sub Committee we are working to address key issues that exist within our policies and practices that hinder equity. This includes tackling discipline, transportation, access to programs and special education. I will continue to be an equity advocate and will encourage Administration and Leadership to continue to reach out to heal and strengthen relationships by working together with the Peace Dale Partnership and TASK (Towards an Anti-Racist South Kingstown). I believe that the results of this election are going to be critical to being able to address these issues.
Q: Do you support plans to relocate the high school?
A: Yes, I am in full support of relocating our High School to the Curtis Corner site. As a member of the School Building Committee I have been through the process and have been honored to collaborate with the Department of Education, our Administrative team, faculty as well as folks from the Town and the community. RIDE supports the current plan and called it Bold and Visionary. Declining enrollment over the last two decades dictates that the time is now to right size our high school. This project takes approximately 100,000 square feet offline. In partnership with the Sustainability Committees we have the opportunity to design and create a building that will make us environmentally friendly. We are projected to receive a 50% reimbursement from the State. The plan includes a new gym and auditorium, updated science labs and increased space for the music and drama departments, first class spaces for our CTE programs, on site playing fields eliminating the need for after school transportation to practice fields and plenty of on site parking for our student drivers. Creating a new High School campus is also expected to decrease the number of students we have who make the choice to attend our neighboring high schools, resulting in a substantial savings to our District. I believe by taking advantage of this incredible opportunity for financial assistance from the State, we will be setting the course for a bright future for the students of South Kingstown.
Q: Why should voters place their trust in you?
A: Voters should place their trust in me because I have a solid moral compass and my core value is Honesty. I have proven myself in my last two years on the School Committee to be all the things I said I was during my 2018 campaign. I have been a good listener, I am an independent thinker and have made decisions with children in mind first and foremost. I am proud of the work this School Committee has done and I will be honored to continue representing the folks of South Kingstown in this capacity.
Paula Bradley – Independent
Q: Why have you chosen to run for public office?
A: Strong public schools are essential to a thriving community and I would be honored to be a part of the continued growth and development of public education in South Kingstown. I am a person that takes action when I see opportunities for improvement. The school committee has lost the trust of the community and I believe that I can be part of the process of regaining that trust. The school committee is responsible for providing a quality education for our students while ensuring decisions are made that properly balance the needs of many constituents. Trust is a necessary component of that.
It’s also about investing my energy to make a commitment for positive change. Serving on the school committee would provide a unique opportunity to make a real difference in South Kingstown, not only for the current students (which includes my own two children) but also for our future students.
Q: What do you view as the biggest issue facing our community today?
A: The next school committee will be charged with mending a deep divide in our town. As I have progressed with my school committee campaign, it has become painfully obvious where our biggest problem is. Our community is divided, and that divide is making it difficult to get anything accomplished. I see a tremendous opportunity for the school committee to rebuild the trust from the community that they need in order to best support and implement district policies.
Building trust is not easy but transparency and communication are where we must begin. Transparency and communication create grace and allows a community to better navigate through the inevitable painful points and stumbles. There will, of course, be mistakes, and mistakes are allowed, but we need to own them and learn from them in order to move forward.
Q: Do you support plans to relocate the high school?
A: I support sustainable long-term planning incorporating both school and town supported initiatives. I support a multi-year, strategic school facility plan that includes our long-term
educational vision which is supported by our educators, our administration, and our community. I support the need to maintain all our school buildings to provide safe, warm, and dry schools for our students. I am not convinced the current facility plan will fulfill these goals.
We have not done the necessary due diligence to demonstrate the return on investment that the facility plan will provide. We lack an analysis of current versus future operating expenses and a solid understanding of the effects this plan will have on the school’s annual operational budget.The current plan lacks any meaningful community engagement and thus does not truly represent a community supported goal. Additionally, the facility needs of the elementary schools are not met under this plan.
Q: Why should voters place their trust in you?
A: My professional experience working for a South Kingstown based, family-owned business has taught me the importance of every decision I make and how it impacts people's lives in ways that include but also goes beyond financials. With that experience in mind, I believe that elected public officials have a responsibility to be respectful and transparent, seizing every opportunity to educate the community on the impact of each decision made. I am not afraid to stand up for what is right, to ask meaningful questions, and to engage in collaborative, productive discussions to come to an agreement. My commitment is to listen to all citizens, not just the most vocal. I recognize that rebuilding the trust that has been broken in our community will be vital to moving forward in shared collaboration.
Karen Humes – Independent
Q: Why have you chosen to run for public office?
A: I am running for School Committee because I believe that people that work in education should be more involved with how education is developed and run. Our schools need responsible districting of neighborhood school buildings balanced around budget and transportation. We need to better develop the whole child through special education and unified arts curriculum.We cannot cut from these areas year after year. Finally, we need to solve our issues surrounding world language and facilities. A strong CTE program is necessary for not only retaining our students, but attracting students from other districts. I believe that all decisions need to be student centered. We need to create a community vision for our school district that is based on our student achievement.
Q: What do you view as the biggest issue facing our community today?
A: Our school district is in need of a long term district vision. We need a strong leadership table that will actively engage our community to build a school system vision for our future. A strong leadership team that has experience and knowledge is necessary to ensure a community vision is built. Our school district needs to embrace community engagement and use the knowledge and tools of its members to create a solid path for our future. We have to build a system that ensures all of our students have access to the necessary means for maximum achievement. Many of our students are not currently at maximum achievement because our vision is not cohesive. When we have a long term vision and plan, we can ensure responsible financial spending while building a solid educational system our children deserve.
Q: Do you support plans to relocate the high school?
A: I do support the plans to relocate the high school. However, the current plan that is in place needs to be reconfigured with the scope of work and financial costs. There are renovations to the existing structure that are needed in order to move this plan forward. For example, the current plan does not include any bathroom updates or renovations - which are desperately needed. We need to better engage the community before any final plan is able to be submitted.The plan that has been publicly presented is not financially responsible to our community, and more importantly is not educationally best for our students. We need to ensure the building is properly renovated and that meets the expectations from RIDE that all students are safe, warm and dry.
Q: Why should the voters place their trust in you?
A: Voters are able to put their full trust in me, as I am a true Independent Candidate that works in education. I have always had an independent voice, and I fully believe that politics have no place in education. I believe a person can be socially just, financially responsible and put our students first in every decision. I am a leader that believes all members of our community have a right to express their thoughts about our schools. I am willing to listen fully, whether I agree or disagree, fully investigate all issues and make final decisions based on what is best for the students of our district. Trust in our leaders brings trust in a community, and we need that in South Kingstown now more than ever. I am not into politics, I am an educator that understands education.
Bob Hicks – Independent
Q: Why have you chosen to run for public office?
A: During my time as interim superintendent last summer I was reminded about how much I care about quality schools in South Kingstown (my grandchildren attend them) and how important the School Committee is in building them. Over the past few years I’ve been troubled by the division in the community regarding the schools and understand how damaging this can be. I know how important it is to have a School Committee that works collaboratively with the community and the administration to find solutions that bring people together and not drive them apart. For example, I believe there are solutions that can achieve operational efficiency and not require closing a school and building costly additions and have spoken about this in detail.
Q: What do you view as the biggest issue facing our community today?
A: The most important issue facing our community’s schools is the inequity in outcomes. The superintendent’s report on our school ratings highlighted this, noting that it is exactly what is holding us back. Over the past year I’ve been collaborating with the Jonnycake Center to bring school administrators and Health Equity Zone Peacedale Partnership members together to analyze school performance data, identify inequities, and develop plans to address them. These workshops are ongoing and strengthen the relationship between the school and community and also lay the foundation for implicit bias training. The role of the School Committee must be to publicly monitor inequity data and engage the community in efforts to address it.
Q: Do you support plans to relocate the high school?
A: While reasonable people can differ on this, I lean towards the Curtis Corner site for a few reasons. One, Curtis Corner is a good location and will result in a tighter facility, better suited to today’s learning environments and has the support of the Department of Education. Two, the Columbia Street building, due to its age and size, would cost more to maintain and poses a greater risk of costly surprises during construction. Three, the initial renovation plan for Columbia Street had not yet considered a phasing plan, a big unknown. Major renovation of a building while it is in use would be very daunting and I’d envision substantial program disruptions for students, perhaps with grades 9 and 10 spending multiple years at Curtis Corner. So, relocating the high school to Curtis Corner makes the most sense to me, both educationally and economically.
Q: Why should voters place their trust in you?
A: I have a record of being both frugal and pro-child, experience leading under-budget school building projects and school reorganizations (school closing, redistricting, collapsing bus tiers, reorganizing middle schools) that protected programs by increasing efficiency and did not divide, but, rather, brought people together. For example, in our last redistricting we used community workshops to listen, repeatedly revised maps based on community comment, and created a plan that had zero opposition when it reached the School Committee. I have also demonstrated a commitment to community volunteerism and school improvement through my work with the Washington County Coalition for Children and Jonnycake Center, focused on improving the lives of children. Lastly, but most critically, I understand that the essential role of the School Committee is to keep the school department grounded in the community, which is essential in creating unity.
