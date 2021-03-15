PROVIDENCE – Daniel J. McKee was ceremonially inaugurated as Rhode Island’s 76th governor on Sunday on the south steps of the Statehouse.
McKee’s official swearing-in ceremony was held just after former Gov. Gina Raimondo resigned her office last Tuesday, and was attended only by his immediate family and by Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, who administered the oath of office. On Sunday, Gorbea again administered the oath of office, but she and the McKee family were joined by dozens of invited guests and media members who were spaced out on the south lawn of the Statehouse.
Despite all the loss and hardship experienced over the past year, McKee shared a message of hope and optimism for the future of Rhode Island.
“We will get through this, together,” McKee promised. “We are getting through this, together. And we will come out of this crisis a stronger, better Rhode Island.”
While he still acknowledged the loss and suffering this “once-in-a-century public health crisis” has inflicted on everyone, McKee chose to focus on “the heroism and resolve that Rhode Islanders have shown in our hospitals, nursing homes, classrooms, public safety organizations, local shops and our own living rooms each day and each night.”
“Together, we’re going to keep Rhode Islanders healthy,” he said. “We’re going to get us back to work. We’re going to get teachers and students safely back in school. We’re going to get our businesses back in business. And we’re going to make sure that families in all 39 cities and towns not only recover, but come back stronger.”
The vaccine is a “light at the end of the tunnel,” and McKee said his number one priority is getting shots into the arms of every Rhode Islander as soon as possible. Overcoming the economic crisis that’s dovetailed this public health crisis will also rank highly among his priorities.
His resume in Rhode Island politics includes five years serving as lieutenant governor, multiple terms as the mayor of Cumberland, and time spent on the town council. He’s had the responsibilities of leading an entire community and running a small business, but some of the most valuable lessons he’ll be taking to Smith Hill came, he said, from his time on the basketball court.
Coaching basketball at the Boys & Girls Club for more than a decade, McKee learned that “good teams are built when talented individuals do their best – but the best teams, the very best teams, are built when talented individuals use their skills to help others do their very best.”
“Rhode Island can be better than just a good team,” he said. “We can be one of the very best.”
“We will get through these challenging times – and we will rise together to reach our highest potential” he added. “By lifting each other up. By making each other better. By working as a team. As a great team.”
As he moves forward in the weeks and months ahead, McKee asks everyone to join him “in the huddle and help us make the right calls to keep Rhode Island safe and move us forward, together.”
In addition to the governor’s remarks, the inaugural celebration included an invocation delivered by Rev. Christopher Abhulime of King’s Tabernacle Church, a poem recital from Rhode Island’s poet laureate Tina Crane, words of hope from Higher Ground Chief Executive and Founder Henrietta White-Holder, and a benediction from Father Robert Marciano of Bishop Hendricken High School.
McKee’s family members also took part in the inaugural festivities. His wife, Susan, held the family Bible as he was ceremonially sworn into office, and his daughter, Kara, sang the national anthem.
