South Kingstown Planning Board grants conceptual master plan approval
By ALLIE LEWIS
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The planning board granted conceptual master plan approval to the Matunuck Beach Road Condominium Project last week, which if successful, will introduce 12 new housing units to the area.
The approval conditions will require the applicant, Steve DeSimone, to have a peer review of the architectural plans, as well as a peer review of the proposed storm-water management plans, conducted. Concerns about flooding in the area were raised by numerous abutters in past meetings, as well as members of the planning board.
“As everyone knows, I’ve had serious concerns about impact to the site, an environmentally contained site, from the beginning,” said Planning Board Vice Chair Maria Mack. “The motion, however, is very carefully crafted.”
She credits Planning Director James Rabbitt, as well as the staff, for their careful wording in the finds of fact for this project, highlight phrases such as “it appears there will be no significant negative environmental impacts,” or “it appears there will be no negative impacts on the health and safety of current or future residents.”
“To me, it seems as if this language was crafted out of concern that there may be impacts,” Mack said. “I think it’s helpful in that we want to be sure we’re not saying, ‘Yes, we know there won’t be any negative environmental impacts.’ Because I don’t feel I can say that at this point.”
“I think we have an obligation as citizen planners to be as diligent as possible, and look at all the information,” she added. “I think to a certain extent, the draft motion addresses that a little bit.”
During the meeting, Mack and planning board member Susan Axelrod expressed concerns about allowing up to 12 units on the site, as opposed to a much smaller number like six units. While she expressed she still wasn’t happy with the motion, Mack said there seemed to be “something to be gleaned from the way the draft has been written.”
Planning Board Chair Steven DiMasi acknowledged that there will be more information coming to the board in the preliminary stages.
“We’ve put a lot of time in on this project, so hopefully we’ll have a good ending to it,” he said.
The concept for this project was first introduced to the planning board in June of 2019, and at the time, the applicant had proposed a condo with 20 units. At the time, before the pandemic had forced all meetings to take place virtually, the town council chambers had been crowded with Matunuck residents who all voiced strong objections to this moving forward.
Despite some reservations about using language that would allow up to 12 units, the majority of planning board members felt comfortable moving forward.
“I’m okay with the language as written,” Joe Murphy said. “The applicant has to spend a lot of money and a lot of effort — he has to have some type of reasonable assurance that he can get to 12 [units] if he meets all the conditions.”
“If he doesn’t meet the conditions, he doesn’t get ‘em — he understands that,” Murphy added. “The burden of proof is on him.”
Planning board member Paul Jordan said he was also comfortable with moving forward with 12 units.
“This approval is based on showing us that it can be done,” Jordan said. “We get to look at it again, later. We get to see the engineering, we get to see the peer review of that engineering, plus our own town engineer’s thoughts on it. I think there’s enough language there to say ‘You can have up to 12, if you can make it work.’”
“I’m comfortable,” he added.
Discomfort expressed by Axelrod during the meeting stemmed from wanting to have a fewer number of units, out of environmental concerns, as well as reservations over the floor plans of these units. Plans for a study, she fears, creates plans for “a bedroom that isn’t a bedroom.”
“If you turn the kitchen into a bedroom, we can’t really do anything about that, but if you build a bonus room with a closet that’s 12 [feet] by 13 [feet], it’s a bedroom,” she said. “I think the floor plan lends itself to a three-bedroom condo.”
“I think this is a three-bedroom house that we’re calling a two-bedroom,” she added.
Limiting the approval to six units, however, would create an appealable offense, according to Town Solicitor Amy Goins.
“If you’re not approving 12 units, you’re denying the project,” Goins said. “That’s up to the board. You have to decide whether it meets the desired standards of approval, or whether, in your judgment, one or more of the permissible grounds for denial exist.”
She noted it has to be one of the reasons included in the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act, since the project would introduce three deed-restricted units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.