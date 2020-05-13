NARRAGANSETT – With colleges and universities closed and engaging in distance learning for the remainder of the academic year, many college students living in town have already headed home. Now, state and local officials are conducting new efforts, while maintaining health and safety regulations, to ensure as many of those students as possible are counted in the 2020 decennial U.S. census, which will determine the number of Congressional seats for Rhode Island, as well as impact decision-making regarding distribution of billions of dollars in federal funding across a variety of programs to local communities.
“If even a third of student rentals in town have already moved home, we’re most likely not going to get them,” said Narragansett Community Development Director Michael DeLuca. “That is what worries me and it’s exaggerated this time around due to COVID-19. In the past, we only had to overcome the lack of knowledge, and I don’t mean that in a negative way, of the young people to realize that they’re supposed to be counted where they live, not at mom and dad’s house.”
The U.S. Constitution outlines the national census in detail, and makes clear that college students should be counted in the once-in-a-decade survey at their “usual place of residence.”
“The state in which a person resides and the specific location within that state is determined in accordance with the concept of ‘usual residence,’ which is defined by the Census Bureau as the place where a person lives and sleeps most of the time,” reads the U.S. Census Bureau website. “This is not always the same as a person’s legal residence, voting residence, or where they prefer to be counted. This concept of ‘usual residence’ is grounded in the law providing for the first census, the Act of March 1, 1790, expressly specifying that persons be enumerated at their ‘usual place of abode.’ Determining usual residence is straightforward for most people. However, given our nation’s wide diversity in types of living arrangements, the concept of usual residence has a variety of applications.”
“College students living away from their parents’ or guardians’ home while attending college in the United States (living either on-campus or off-campus) - Counted at the on-campus or off-campus residence where they live and sleep most of the time,” the website continues.
The Town of Narragansett plays host to a great number of students, mostly from the nearby University of Rhode Island, renting off-campus living quarters locally. A conservative estimate approximates about 6,000 students rent apartments or homes in Narragansett while attending colleges and universities. According to the 2010 U.S. census, Narragansett has a population of approximately 15,800 people.
Response to the decennial census helps determine a number of significant factors affecting daily life in local communities, mostly around representation and funding. There is a looming chance that Rhode Island could lose one of its two Congressional seats this year based on population and response rate, as it is estimated the state’s population has decreased since the last census was undertaken a decade ago. Further, response to the census and being counted helps determine distribution of billions of dollars in federal funding from programs ranging from healthcare to food and housing assistance to education. Further, states will also use census data to determine voting and school districts. Businesses use data to determine demand and employee base.
“It boils down to representation and funding and both are critical for the state of Rhode Island,” said Jeff T. Behler, New York Regional Director at the U.S. Census Bureau. “When we talk about representation, how many seats the state has in the U.S. House of Representatives is based on census data. There will be a Congressional re-districting, and I know there were potential concerns around Rhode Island possibly one of its Congressional seats. We can’t control that decision at the end of the day. What we are in control of is ensuring we have the most complete and accurate count, so when that decision is made, it’s made upon the most reliable data that we have for Rhode Island.”
The census bureau has, however, postponed a number of critical outreach practices, typically conducted to ensure the highest response rate possible, due to the COVID-19 crisis, including update leave (paper invitations to complete the census that are delivered to homes), enumeration (directly interviewing at households) and non-response follow-up. While many of these practices were slated to begin in March, they will now begin in mid to late summer. To compensate, the census bureau has also proposed extending delivery of census data from Dec. 31 of this year to April 30, 2021.
In terms of getting the word out to college students who may have already left for home, Behler said the census bureau was working with colleges and universities, including with student organizations, creating promotional videos and sending out informational blasts, to engage the off-campus student population.
“Those that are living on campus, we’re going to be able to accurately count them where they usually live or stay, which is at that college or university,” he said. “We work directly with local officials; they typically provide us administrative data or some type of administrative list that we can use to then count the population of students who are living in an on-campus facility.”
“Where it becomes a little more difficult is with those students living off campus,” Behler continued. “According to the residence criteria, even if those students are at home right now, they should still be counted at that off-campus apartment or home that they’re renting. That’s the key message that we need to get out there.”
DeLuca is also working with local universities and businesses to help get the word out on a variety of platforms, including social media.
“Now we have to overcome the fact that many of these college students are not here, so why would they be sitting at home out of state thinking they need to fill out the census and send it back saying they live in Narragansett,” he said. “So it’s very important that the students understand that yes, they’re supposed to be counted here, and that they’re aware that their being counted here helps the state of Rhode Island get federal funding that assists the state university.”
For the first time ever, the census can be filled out online at 2020census.gov and information provided over the internet is kept safe, secure and confidential. Even if one does not have a census identification number, which are typically mailed out by the bureau, the census can still be easily completed online. The whole process, which simply seeks to determine the number of people in a given household, takes about 10 minutes. The census can also be completed via a toll-free telephone line (844-330-2020 for English and 844-468-2020 for Spanish) or by mail. There are many language options available for all methods of completing the census. To learn more, please visit 2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.