Narragansett Town Council President Matthew Mannix on Monday withdrew his proposed resolution to instruct the Narragansett Police Department to NOT enforce COVID-19-related health and safety regulations from the state. In a lengthy speech on his intentions for the proposed resolution to alleviate stresses placed on local residents, churches and small businesses due to new restrictions put in place by the state to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Mannix indicated that three of his council colleagues on the five-seat body had already expressed their intent with the media to not support the legislation, and withdrew the item from the meeting's agenda, stating he did not want to waste anyone's time.
For more on this story, please see Friday's Narragansett Times.
