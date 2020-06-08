SOUTH KINGSTOWN – In light of the pandemic and the economic hardships that have accompanied it, some members of the school building committee began to worry about the state possibly reneging on reimbursements.
Although the Stage II Necessity of School Construction application will not be submitted until September, staff from the Rhode Island Department of Education have already given an unofficial nod to the $85 million project. Plans include necessary but minor improvements to the elementary schools, an addition to Broad Rock Middle School and relocating the high school to the Curtis Corner site.
If the vision is delivered on budget, funding the large scale project will only be possible for South Kingstown if the state provides the promised reimbursement. While all projects are guaranteed at least 35 percent funding, bonuses for meeting certain building guidelines – like fewer and newer, increased utilization and decreased overcrowding – could potentially fund up to 52.5 percent of the project.
Despite the massive deficit the state is currently projecting, Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner said the state is not planning to close that $800 million gap by reneging on its promises to school communities.
“I have been in touch with the budget office, I’ve been in touch with the House and Senate fiscal offices, and every conversation that I’ve had, I’ve been told that as they look to close the budget deficits, school construction is not something they’re looking at [cutting back on],” Magaziner said. “What I’m hearing, universally, is that that’s not on the table when it comes to deficit reduction.”
Even though a moratorium was placed on school construction during the Great Recession, Magaziner pointed out that the state didn’t renege on any of the commitments it made, it just stopped making new ones.
“I’m not going to offer an opinion on whether South Kingstown should move ahead with the project as proposed,” Magaziner said. “That is not my role.”
While he’s familiar with the plans, one of the guiding principles of the state-wide school construction task force is that the decisions should be “local decision.” South Kingstown, not the state, he said, knows what’s best for the community.
When it comes to the possibility of the state extending these bonus deadlines, however, Magaziner said it’s very unlikely.
“While the state has made a commitment that we make these bonuses available for a certain window of time, if we extend those deadlines, that will cost the state more money than what we previously committed to,” he said.
In order to be eligible for these school construction bonuses, the projects must be completed by 2022 – a date that’s rapidly approaching.
Despite the financial hardships being felt by communities, residents and small local businesses across the Ocean State, Magaziner said there are options for moving forward with major projects that will not put the municipal budget in jeopardy.
While most debt service payments are structured to remain the same over the life of the bond, Magaziner said South Kingstown could develop a financial plan that places less strain on taxpayers for the next few years. One option is to pay less the first few years, he said, and then have the payments ramp up later. Interest rates are also very low right now, he added, so this option wouldn’t be cost detrimental.
Many other communities in the throws of Stage I and Stage II applications, just like South Kingstown, Magaziner said, are debating whether or not to move forward with their plans.
“Every community is different,” he said. “I don’t try to put my thumb on the scale and tell communities whether to move forward or not.”
If South Kingstown decides to move forward, the treasurer said he and his officers are committed to creating a plan that works for the community.
In other business, the school building committee also heard from the sustainability subcommittee, which hopes to help collaborate with project designers on plans for a potential new high school. The sustainability subcommittee expressed a desire to be part of creating a reliant, healthy building that gives students a productive learning environment and fosters a relationship with the natural world.
The school building committee has still yet to meet with the Conservation Commission.
