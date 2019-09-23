SOUTH KINGSTOWN – It was a warm evening in July when Sarah Lawhorne of North Kingstown ventured to Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), spotted a particular insect crawling on a leaf, set up her Canon Rebel T2i camera equipped with macro lens and waited. Lawhorne knew the red-headed insect would eventually provide her the ultimate shot, and she was not disappointed. The resulting photo, an extreme close-up featuring the insect poking out from behind the leaf set against a green and blurred background, titled “Timidity,” went on to win both the best in show and the people’s choice award at the Friends of the National Wildlife Refuges of Rhode Island (FNWR) annual amateur photo competition last weekend.
“I love trying to capture small details that might otherwise go unnoticed, and when I saw this particular insect crawling around, I knew it would make for an interesting image,” said Lawhorne. “I set my camera up and waited, and was able to capture this moment. Trustom Pond is known for the amount of insects that can typically be found there and it did not disappoint.”
The FNWR annual amateur photo contest is open to any and all amateur photographers. The only requirement of the competition, apart from photo dimensions, is that submitted photos must be taken at one of the state’s five wildlife refuges: Sachuest Point NWR in Middletown, Ninigret NWR in Charlestown, John H. Chafee NWR in Narragansett, Block Island NWR and Trustom Pond NWR in South Kingstown. The competition is broken up into four categories: wildlife, flora, landscape and photographers who are children under 14. Winning submissions are selected by a panel of photography professionals. Additionally, a best in show award is given to the best photograph of the bunch, and a people’s choice award allows viewers to pick their favorite shot.
“Every year it appears that the quality of the submissions gets better,” said Richard Thieke, FNWR chair. “It is great that we are getting more diversity, it used to be that most photos were of wildlife, especially deer, but in more recent years, and especially this year, there was a big range (deer, birds, insects, small animals, turtles).”
“Also, over the past few years, there are more photos submitted in the landscape/wildlife category and flora,” Thieke continued. “A few years ago, we started the children under 14 category and while we get some participation each year, it would be great if more children got involved. The whole point of this annual contest, started 19 years ago, is to get more people out to the refuges.”
The submissions each year cater to that mission, with the photographs depicting with ease the inherent beauty of some of Rhode Island’s most treasured and aesthetic landmarks. In Lawhorne’s case, a lifelong interest in photography prompted her to take a class that ventured to different areas around the state to take scenic photographs. The class’ focus on its field trip to Trustom Pond NWR in July was landscape and macro photography. The FNWR contest was the first photography competition Lawhorne had entered, but she said she hopes to enter more and improve her skills as a photographer.
In addition to Lawhorne, several amateur photographers from around the state received recognition for their submissions to the contest. In the wildlife category, Pam Marsden of Bristol placed first for her photo “Lift Off,” which features a hawk taking flight in flattering morning light at Sachuest Point. Donald Steele of Mansfield, MA and Marjorie Vorhaebn of South Kingstown placed second and third in the category, respectively. Greg Cunnings’ close-up of Trustom Pond morning dew, which his photo is aptly named after, received top honors in the flora category, with Fred Baker of Charlestown and Kate Lock of Warwick taking home second and third place, respectively. “A Path Well Traveled,” meanwhile, a photograph depicting footprints in the mud along a trail at Sachuest Point NWR shot by Carmen Rugel of Middletown, took home top honors in the landscape category, with Marsden and Cummings placing second and third in this category, respectively. Finally, Thomas Richardson, a seventh grader at Curtis Corner Middle School in South Kingstown, took home top honors in the children under 14 category for his photograph “Beaver and Ducks,” depicting just that, and also taken at Trustom Pond NWR.
“It takes lots of time, patience and luck,” said Marsden. “Early morning is my favorite time to capture things. Also, a love of nature and passion helps.”
Awards were presented to recipients in a ceremony occurring at Sachuest Point NWR Visitors Center on Sunday, Sept. 15. All of the submitted photographs are now on display there until Sept. 29. They will then move to the Kettle Pond Visitors Center in Charlestown from Sept. 30 through Oct. 14.
